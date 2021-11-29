Arcane: League of Legends Season 1 Discussion

I finished Arcane Season 1 and wanted a space to discuss it. So tada!

Premise: Based on the League of Legends game by Riot Games, Arcane is an animated television series prequel to the game. Set in utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Trailer

Production: Animation was done by Fortiche Productions, a French Studio. The show premiered on Netflix on Nov 6, 2021. Season 1 has completely aired. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Cast:

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Ella Purnell as Powder / Jinx

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis

Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

Jason Spisak as Silco

Toks Olagundoye as Mel Medarda

Fan video: The Cinematography of Arcane. It showcases the gorgeous animation and vistas of Arcane. Clips are presented out of context and very quickly so it should be fine for most people to watch as a non-spoilery trailer. But if you do not want to be spoiled at all, I advise not watching.

