30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 29: Your Top 10

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

As we near the end of this month’s X-Files challenge, now’s as good a time as any to break out your lists! There’s so much ground to cover I figured we should have a prompt that’s a bit more open-ended.

Prompt:What’s your top 10 X-Files…anything?

Give us your top 10 list of anything related to The X-Files…episodes, characters, lines of dialogue, monsters of the week, directors, seasons, 30 Day X-Files Challenge prompts, whatever!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...