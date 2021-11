Whitney Houston‘s version of “I Will Always Love You” hit number one on this date back in 1992. The song, originally written and sung by Dolly Parton, was featured on The Bodyguard soundtrack. The song was #1 for 14 weeks, which was a record at the time. The record was broken in 1995 by One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite song that was covered by someone else. For example, Devo covering (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones.

