DC Vs. Vampires Night Thread (11/28)

DC Vs. Vampires is a 12 issue limited series from writers James Tynion IV and Matthew Rosenberg and artist Otto Schmidt.

Humans and vampires have co-existed for centuries but when their truce is shattered, vampires go on a feeding frenzy with the heroes and villains of the DC Universe on the menu.

I was late to the party with DCeased and I made sure not to miss the boat on this miniseries. The first two issues have been released so its not too late to catch up.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite vampires featured in books, TV, and movies in the comments section.

