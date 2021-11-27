Svengoolie Discussion Thread 11/27/2021: The Devil’s Rain

William Shatner! Ernest Borgnine! John Travolta! And the rest! From the MeTV website…

“A satanist cult leader is burnt alive by the local church. He vows to come back to hunt down and enslave every descendant of his congregation, by the power of the book of blood contracts, in which they sold their souls to the devil.”

Streaming lots of places, including Tubi and Pluto for free.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

