The Thursday Politics Thread Feasts

Morning Politocadoes!

Americadoes celebrate Thanksgiving today. A day of full of food, drink, football, floats, and dog shows. It’s also supposed to be a day of thanks. Ignoring the loooong history of hypocrisy inherent, it’s a worthwhile sentiment. So please feel free to post something that you’re thankful for this year if you’re of the mind. Doesn’t have to be big, doesn’t have to be meaningful, you don’t have to do it at all. But some sort of bright spot is nice.

I’m thankful that I haven’t lost anyone this year. And there were some close calls, to be sure. Too many positive cases, one too many hospitalizations, but as far as it goes with my friends and family, at least I have that.

I’m also thankful for this community whom I can always rely on to provide some clarity or levity during what has turned out to be another very dark year. Thank you all for that.

If you’re lucky, no one is talking politics at your tables today. But not everyone gets that chance. So, come here to vent, come here to snark, talk about any other countries’ politics or events that are occurring. Have a good day everyone!

Welcome to Thanskgiving! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

