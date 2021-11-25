Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite TV or movie related Thanksgiving weekend memory?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH, 2021:

Christmas Deja Vu (BET+)

DMX: Don’t Try & Understand (HBO Max)

F Is For Family Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

Gossip Girl Season One, Part Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Pop Goes the Vet With Dr. Joya Series Premiere (NatGeo Wild)

South Park: Post COVID (Paramount+)

Super Crooks (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

The Cut (O Grande Look) (HBO Max)

The Magic Maker (ABC)

The Nine Cats Of Christmas (Hallmark)

World Pet Games (Fox)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH, 2021:

A Castle For Christmas (Netflix)

A Loud House Christmas (Paramount+)

Cusp (Showtime)

Demon In The White House (Discovery+)

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Netflix)

Dog Years (Anni da cane) (Amazon)

Green Snake (Netflix)

How To Win With John Wilson Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Light The Night (Netflix)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Peacock)

My Angel’s Christmas List (GAC Family)

Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune (Lifetime)

Ruthless Season Premiere (BET+)

School Of Chocolate Series Premiere (Netflix)

Sinister Switch (LMN)

Spoiled Brats (Netflix)

Trolls Holiday In Harmony (NBC)

An Unexpected Christmas (Hallmark)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH, 2021:

Christmas At Castle Hart (Hallmark)

Dirty Little Deeds (LMN)

Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? (Discovery+)

Making Spirits Bright (Hallmark)

Meet Your Makers Showdown Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (Lifetime)

Nash Bridges (USA)

National Dog Show (NBC)

Royally Wrapped For Christmas (GAC Family)

Texting Killer: The Friends Speak (Reelz)

Time For Them To Come Home For Christmas (HMM)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2021:

A Christmas Witness (Ion)

Buddy Vs. Duff: Holiday (Food)

Elves (Netflix)

Holiday Wars: Champion Cook-Off (Food)

Miracle In Motor City (Lifetime)

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga (CBS)

Stonehenge: Land Of The Dead (Science)

The Hot Zone: Anthrax (NatGeo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matter (Bravo)

The Waltons Homecoming (The CW)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH, 2021:

CMA Country Christmas (ABC)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Netflix)

Welcome To The Christmas Family Reunion (Lifetime)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH, 2021:

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Netflix)

I Am Jazz Season Premiere (TLC)

The Summit Of The Gods (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1ST, 2021:

Beebo Saves Christmas (The CW)

Fruitcake Fraud (Discovery+)

Lost In Space Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Match Made In Mistletoe (Lifetime)

The Power Of The Dog (Netflix)

The Real Housewives Of Orange County Season Sixteen Premiere (Bravo)

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Season Premiere (NatGeo)

