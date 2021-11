This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The cold open is the term used for the scene(s) shown in a TV show prior to the opening credits. The X-Files’ didn’t invent this idea, but for me it was the first time I can remember a show making this part of the episode “must see TV” every week. They were great at setting up the WTF?!?! aspect of the episode, hooking you in to find out what happens next.

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files cold open?

