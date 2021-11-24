Speculative Television Tournament – Round 2

First, apologies for the delay in getting this up. I just haven’t had time to properly organize the Round 1 results until now.
Second, some highlights from the first round:
- First, the biggest margin of victory belongs to our number one seed, The Twilight Zone, which beat Fraggle Rock by 61 votes.
- The narrowest margin was a tie at three votes, with 3rd Rock From the Sun defeating Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Loki defeating The Leftovers.
- There weren’t any significant upsets, though #43 The Expanse eliminated #22 Orphan Black, and #45 Lost took out #20 Black Mirror.
Now, on to Round 2!