Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 24

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Dan, a retired market researcher, graduated from the original Cornell in Iowa;

Madeline, a teacher, was born on Pi Day but doesn’t like pi or pie; and

Amy, an engineering manager, kept “the last thing I ever learned.” Amy is a five-day champ with winnings of $170,400.

Jeopardy! round

PRESIDENTIAL THIS & THAT

TV

RUFF CROWD

PERIODS OF TIME

IN THAT COUNTRY

LATIN PHRASES

Scores going into DJ: Amy $7,400, Madeline $4,000, Dan $3,000.

DD1 – $800 – LATIN PHRASES – Caveat venditor, this phrase, is the flip side to caveat emptor (Amy won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

LET’S GO SEE THE BAND!

THINGS IN LITERARY TITLES

NAMED FOR A PLACE

NEWS

WEATHER

SHORTZ

Amy moved to twice of Madeline’s total with a correct response to DD3, then pulled away impressively, entering FJ at $26,400 vs. $6,800 for Madeline and $5,200 for Dan.

DD2 – $2,000 – NAMED FOR A PLACE – In 1898 the Curies discovered this radioactive element & named it for Marie’s country of birth (Dan added $1,000 to his third-place score of $1,400.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THINGS IN LITERARY TITLES – Not an actual accolade, it’s received by the hero of an 1895 war tale after being hit on the head by a deserter (Amy’s leading total improved from $10,400 to $14,400 vs. $7,200 for Madeline.)

Final Jeopardy!

AWARDS & HONORS – First awarded in 1731 to electricity pioneer Stephen Gray, the Copley Medal is awarded annually by this organization

Only Amy was correct on FJ, adding $11,000 to win with $37,400 for a six-day total of $207,800.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the breed of guide dogs popularized by a school near Berlin is the German Shepherd.

Ken’s Korner: He seemed to sense some eyes glazing over during his explanation of a clue, as he pondered if Madeline cared about The Riddler’s name and details about one of his riddles.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is let the seller beware? DD2 – What is polonium? DD3 – What is “The Red Badge of Courage”? FJ – What is the Royal Society?

