Zeerust: The particular kind of datedness which afflicts things that were originally designed to look futuristic. The Meaning of Liff by Douglas Adams and John Lloyd

Raygun Gothic, Cassette Futurism, Cyberpunk, Y2K and many many more! Let’s take a trip down memory lane of what wonders past aesthetics the sci-fi of past has tried to conjure. Perhaps food pills, a world without pockets, or even the letters C, X or Q? And who knows what sci-fi tropes from this era may soon join them!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...