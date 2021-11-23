30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 23: Spinoff Wishlist

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-Files created such a dense universe that there were plenty of spinoff opportunities. The network attempted this with The Lone Gunmen, but it was such a spectacular failure that it probably scared them away from trying it again. Ever wonder what other characters might have been having adventures that we never got to experience?

Prompt: What X-Files character(s) would you liked to have seen form the basis of a spinoff show? What would you want that show to be like?

Note: We’re making a distinction between “spinoff” and “reboot” since the latter may or may not come up in a future prompt…

