Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 23

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Matt, an attorney, is a third-generation Notre Dame graduate;

Genesis, a diversity & inclusion professional, met a job interviewer who had the wrong resume; and

Amy, an engineering manager, knows that “every person is a brand new problem”. Amy is a four-day champ with winnings of $155,600.

Jeopardy! round

CALL THE FOOTBALL PLAY

BLUE

’38

LEFT MOTION

OMAHA

HUT, HUT

Scores going into DJ: Amy $7,800, Genesis $2,200, Matt $1,600.

DD1 – $600 – BLUE – The Belgian artist known as Peyo created these blue beings (Genesis improved from of $1,400 to $2,400.)

Double Jeopardy!

BOOK TITLE MATH

BROADWAY IS BACK

BUSINESS HISTORY

IN A PREVIOUS LIFE

THE BODY HUMAN

TESTING YOUR “ESP”

In a game with plenty of Triple Stumpers and three leftovers in DJ, Amy still turned in a solid performance and couldn’t be caught into FJ at $23,800 vs. $6,600 for Genesis. Matt just couldn’t catch a break and wound up in the red at -$6,400.

DD2 – $1,200 – BUSINESS HISTORY – This pair’s first computer venture, Traf-O-Date for the Washington roads department, helped them launch a bigger company soon after (Amy’s leading total improved from $12,200 to $16,200 vs. $5,000 for Genesis.)

DD3 – $1,200 – BOOK TITLE MATH – 1956’s “Dalmatians” minus 2003’s “People You Meet in Heaven” (Amy’s lost $2,000 down to $22,600 vs. $7,000 for Genesis.)

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD CAPITALS – An annual event called Winterlude includes skating on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in this city

Both players were incorrect on FJ. Amy dropped $9,000 to win with $14,800 for a five-day total of $170,400, locking up a Tournament of Champion invite.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the President born Leslie King Jr. was Gerald Ford.

Ken’s Korner: TV commercial historians and meme fans appreciated that after a correct response from Matt of “Pepperidge Farm”, Ken came back with “You remembered!”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Smurfs? DD2 – Who are Gates and Allen? DD3 – What is 96 (101 minus 5)? FJ – What is Ottawa?

