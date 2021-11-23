Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (11/23)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week in the United States, several of us will be celebrating Thanksgiving. Somewhere on that priority list is giving thanks. Higher on that list is traveling to meet with family, watching football, and most importantly food.

Making you hungry is a little bit difficult to do in films. After all, you’re already handicapped by your senses. Unless your theater is incorporating the latest in Smell-O-Vision, you can’t smell the food shown on screen. You can’t touch it. And you definitely can’t taste it.

Thus the tastiness of the food has to be conveyed in other ways. Commercials, for example, had to do a lot of the visual innovation. Why do we see food getting washed or vegetables bouncing around so often? To convey the juiciness and freshness of fruits and vegetables and how firm they are.

The most important element, though, is how people on screen are shown savoring and appreciating the food.

Today’s Thanksgiving prompt: what’s your favorite depiction of food on screen? Has a movie ever made you hungry?

Next week: wilderness survival

