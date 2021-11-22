WW 168: My Werewolf Academia – Day 4

Kitty Witless is holding out for a hero. Not any hero will do. He’s got to be strong! He’s got to be fast! He’s got to be

She doesn’t get to finish that thought before she disappears in a beam of light.

Emm is dead. She was a HERO and her Quirk was INTERCEPT.

Your tired teacher approaches the front of the class.

“We’re operating on holiday hours, students, so I’ll need you to pick it up. One villain left. This year I’ll be thankful for an end to this plague of villainy on our school (not to be confused with the other plague, or Plague, a minor hero at an agency I used to temp at).”

He curls up and snoozes. Four bad guys down. One more to go.

Rules

All players, regardless of faction, will have a unique Quirk. They may discuss them with other players or lie about them to the extent they feel comfortable. A player’s Quirk will be revealed upon death, with very few exceptions.

Ties will be settled by RNG between tied players.

The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by one wolf each night. Most other night actions will be optional.

You are welcome and encouraged to ask the mods questions regarding your Quirks. They will answer to the best of their ability without confirming anyone’s claims. There may be times when something odd happens, and the mods’ only response will be “A Quirk did it.”

A player may not reveal the code name for their Quirk.

Please express patience with other players and the mods. This is an experiment that has every possibility of going off the rails. Mistakes invented both post-it notes and dynamite.

Roles

11 Heroes in Training: Win when all scum have been eliminated.

1 Villain: Win when they equal the number of Heroes left.

Players

MSD Side Character Goat HERO April VILLAIN malthusc Jam Jude Chum Joely Lamb Dance VILLAIN Indy hoho THIRD-PARTY ROLE Narrow Cop OtakunoMike Mrs. Queequeg HERO VILLAIN Hayes Grumproro HERO Gramps HERO Demyx Emmelemm HERO

Quirks

CLOCKWORK: Kill a person each night to increment your counter, which starts at 6. Killing ups it by 2, failing to kill lowers it by 1, and being targeted by a night action lowers it by 1 per action. If the counter strikes 12, win and exit the game. If it strikes zero, die.

COPYCAT: Pick a dead player and take over their Quirk. Must be used by the beginning of Day 3, and cannot be used on all Quirks.

DEATH TAILOR: Reverse the alignment of a person killed at Twilight. The deception will be revealed at the next Twilight.

HYPNOSIS: Pick a player during the day and force them to change their vote. It will be locked in for the rest of the day.

INTERCEPT: Pick a player each night and die in their place if they would fall to a night action.

OLFACTORY: Sniff a player each night to determine if they are a HERO or VILLAIN.

TWICE: Player has a doppelganger named “Double” who can cast an independent vote.

WITCHCRAFT: Pick a player at night and redirect their night actions to the player of your choice.

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Monday, November 22nd. That’s tonight!

