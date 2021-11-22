Comic Book Chat – Hawkeye

The latest MCU/Disney Plus Show Hawkeye will be airing this week.

Today we will be discussing Clint Barton and Kate Bishop and their alter ego – Hawkeye.

Tell us your favorite comics featuring these characters.

Which can you recommend for us to read?

What are your favorite moments that hit the target for both of these characters?

Which Hawkeye do you like better: Clint or Kate and why?

Will you be watching the series and what are you looking forward to seeing?

Feel free to post some discussion topics of your own in the comment section.

Let’s keep it fun and lively. Thanks for coming by to chat!

