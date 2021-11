This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-Files universe was filled with plenty of villains, monsters, and other antagonists for Mulder, Scully, and co. to deal with. Many were recurring thorns in our heroes’ sides, others only stuck around for a single episode. Either way, they were usually pretty entertaining, making the show all that much more fun to watch.

Prompt: Which X-Files character(s) did you love to hate?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...