WW 168: My Werewolf Academia – Day 3

Momiji Sohma is quite literally sniffing around. He places his palms and nose to the ground, inhaling the scents. Something catches his…er, nose. He follows it to an abandoned warehouse.

“Are you…a friend?”

Some things, some people, are too good for this world, and when one springs into being, less savory types will be sure to correct the imbalance. When the knife connected with Momiji’s throat no one else was around to hear his dying gasps.

Grumproro is dead. She was a HERO and her Quirk was OLFACTORY.

Class reconvenes. More and more seats are empty. You try not to let that get to you. Your teacher is about to run out the door.

“Look, I’m about to hit the mall for some holiday shopping. Behave. Be responsible. Expel some villains.”

Rules

All players, regardless of faction, will have a unique Quirk. They may discuss them with other players or lie about them to the extent they feel comfortable. A player’s Quirk will be revealed upon death, with very few exceptions.

Ties will be settled by RNG between tied players.

The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by one wolf each night. Most other night actions will be optional.

You are welcome and encouraged to ask the mods questions regarding your Quirks. They will answer to the best of their ability without confirming anyone’s claims. There may be times when something odd happens, and the mods’ only response will be “A Quirk did it.”

A player may not reveal the code name for their Quirk.

Please express patience with other players and the mods. This is an experiment that has every possibility of going off the rails. Mistakes invented both post-it notes and dynamite.

Roles

12 Heroes in Training: Win when all scum have been eliminated.

2 Villains: Win when they equal the number of Heroes left.

Players

MSD Side Character Goat HERO April VILLAIN malthusc Jam Jude Chum Joely Lamb Dance Indy hoho THIRD-PARTY ROLE Narrow Cop OtakunoMike Mrs. Queequeg HERO VILLAIN Hayes Grumproro HERO Gramps HERO Demyx Emmelemm

Quirks

CLOCKWORK: Kill a person each night to increment your counter, which starts at 6. Killing ups it by 2, failing to kill lowers it by 1, and being targeted by a night action lowers it by 1 per action. If the counter strikes 12, win and exit the game. If it strikes zero, die.

COPYCAT: Pick a dead player and take over their Quirk. Must be used by the beginning of Day 3, and cannot be used on all Quirks.

DEATH TAILOR: Reverse the alignment of a person killed at Twilight. The deception will be revealed at the next Twilight.

HYPNOSIS: Pick a player during the day and force them to change their vote. It will be locked in for the rest of the day.

OLFACTORY: Sniff a player each night to determine if they are a HERO or VILLAIN.

WITCHCRAFT: Pick a player at night and redirect their night actions to the player of your choice.

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Sunday, November 21st.

