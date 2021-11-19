The Friday Politics Thread: Transgender Awareness Week and Transgender Day Of Remembrance

Tomorrow is Transgender Day Of Remembrance so I want to take today’s thread to just get some of my own thoughts and feelings out there into the ether for you all to read. Fair warning this might be pretty emotional. CW and TW for Transphobia, Trans Murder

I want to start off with how sadly fucked it is that the biggest holiday for Trans People is the one where we all gather to remember the fallen. Imagine if Memorial Day was Christmas and it was created to highlight the fact you get murdered a lot! I hate it but since 2021 was the deadliest year on record it is a tradition that must carry on and I with it holding a steady vigil.

I want to know why so many of my siblings have to die? What threat did the 45+ trans people (most of them Black or Latinx) pose to you? Am I the next one on the chopping block? Is my partner? Why did entire countries take this year to make us public enemy number one?

Transphobia is so rampant it is actively keeping me from coming all the way out of the closet. I have family members still including my own grandmother who says transphobic shit to me, unaware of the heart that’s shattering into a million pieces. I don’t know what to do about any of this. I feel like I’m being buried under mounds and mounds of shit. I know this fight is hard and I am determined to keep fighting but weeks and days like this make it hard. It strips me of my armor and leaves me vulnerable. I need help. I need allies. Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.

Sorry for rambling I just wanted to get my feelings off my chest. As you comment throughout the day Avoid Threatening Mayor McPoggle and no Squirrel Hogging. Support your local clamfighter and tip your waitress!

