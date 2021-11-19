Friday New Music 11/19

Hi hi hi! Friday!! New!!! Music!!!! Not content with being a dominant talent, Adele’s also extended her reach into basically controlling the world’s vinyl production. But what I’m most interested in today is Mr Twin Sister and their foray into more disco inspired sounds. Garage rock duo Deap Vally and Miya Folick’s girlfriend k.flay also have new releases, while the story behind the Phương Tâm release is really neat.

By chance in early 2020, Hannah Hà (USA) learned that her mother, Phương Tâm, had once been a famous young singer, performer and recording artist at the heart of Saigon’s music scene in the early 1960s. The family had heard some mention of their mom as a singer at the time, but the extent of her legacy and the many songs she had recorded came as a big surprise. Further investigations soon led Hannah to producer Mark Gergis, compiler of Saigon Rock and Soul (2010, Sublime Frequencies), enlisting him to join her on a journey of discovery and recovery. The result is this essential document of Phuong Tam’s brief but prolific career, and at the same time, reuniting the long-lost music with its singer.

Here's a probably incomplete list from Consequence of Sound. Pop off in the comments with what's missing and what you're looking forward to and all music related discussion.

— Accordo dei Contrari – UR-

— Adele – 30

— Adiant – Killing Dreams

— Aephanemer – A Dream Of Wilderness

— Alewya – Panther in Mode EP

— André Rieu – Happy Together

— Angel Haze – Girl With The Gun EP

— Annie Hart (of Au Revoir Simone) – Everything Pale Blue (Vinyl Release)

— Apollo Brown & Stalley – Blacklight

— Apostle of Solitude – When The Darkness Goes

— Asa Tone – Live At New Forms

— Atom Driver – Is Anything Alright

— Avenues – We’re All Doomed

— AXLAUSTADE – AXLAUSTADE

— Baldi/Gerycz (Dylan Baldi and Jayson Gerycz of Cloud Nothings) – Roadsided and Double Toothed

— Banned In G.B.G. – What The Hell Is Going On?

— The Barley Jacks – Coming Down the Mountain

— Beach Fossils – The Other Side Of Life: Piano Ballads

— Bears In Trees – and everybody smiled back

— Belmont – Browser’s Mixtape

— Ben LaMar Gay – Open Arms To Open Us

— Benjamin Lazar Davis – Benjamin Lazar Davis

— Bentrees – Two Of Swords

— Best Breakfast – Panacea

— Between You & Me – Armageddon

— Biyi – The Fix EP

— Body/Dilloway/Head (feat. Kim Gordon, Aaron Dilloway, and Bill Nace) – Body/Dilloway/Head

— Brian Wilson – At My Piano

— Carl Sentence – Electric Eye

— Cherokee – Blood & Gold

— Chloe Lilac – New Mixtape

— Chris Liebing – Another Day

— Christian Death – The Wind Kissed Pictures EP (Reissue)

— Civerous – Decrepit Flesh Relic

— Coldcut – @0

— Confusion Master – Haunted

— Converge and Chelsea Wolfe – Bloodmoon: I

— Cooly G – Save Me EP

— Copeland, King, Cosma & Belew (Stewart Copeland, Mark King, Vittorio Cosma, and Adrian Belew) – Gizmodrome Live

— Crash the Calm – A Town Called Nowhere Volume III

— Dakota Theim – Tangled Heart

— Dan Campbell (of The Wonder Years) – Other People’s Lives

— Danielle Lewis – Dreaming In Slow Motion

— The Darkness – Motorheart

— Daxma – Unmarked Boxes

— Deap Vally – Marriage

— DED – School of Thought (Physical Release)

— Deekapz – Super Funk EP

— Der Weg einer Freiheit – Noktvrn

— Dion – Stomping Ground

— Dixon / Akers – Slime Resolution

— Duane Pitre – Omniscient Voices

— Duke Ellington & Coleman Hawkins – Duke Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dusty Locane – Untamed

— e4444e – Autumnal Eve

— Eagles of Death Metal – A Boots Electric Christmas EP

— elbow – Flying Dream 1

— Eldritch – Eos

— Enablers – Output Negative Space (Reissue)

— ERAAN – Up In Flames EP

— Errunhrd – You Can Be You, I Can Be Me

— Exodus – Persona Non Grata

— Eye Flys – Exigent Circumstances

— Fela Kuti – Live! With Ginger Baker (Vinyl Reissue)

— Field Guide – Parachutes

— Fine Place (Frankie Rose and Matthew Hord) – This New Heaven

— Forrest Nolan – You (Make Me Feel Alright) EP

— Frank Zappa – 200 Motels (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Frogpond – TimeThief

— Galaxy – On the Shore of Life

— The Ghosts of Searchlight – Sprawl

— Godless – States Of Chaos

— goodboy noah – cool EP

— Ha Sung Woon – Electrified : Urban Nostalgia EP

— Hasaan Ibn Ali – Retrospect In Retirement Of Delay: The Solo Recordings

— Hearts & Hand Grenades – Between the Lines

— Hedvig Mollestad – Tempest Revisited

— Hello Cosmos – Golden Dirt

— Hien – Bloom EP

— Hollow Ship – Future Remains (Deluxe Edition)

— Holy Other – Lieve

— Ichiko Aoba – Windswept Adan

— J.R.C.G. – Ajo Sunshine

— James – The Campfire EP

— James Blunt – The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)

— Jessy Lanza – DJ-Kicks

— Jim Lindberg (of Pennywise) – Songs From The Elkhorn Trail (Digital Release)

— JJ Wilde and Billy Raffoul – Born To Die EP

— John Thayer – Supermundane

— Jools Holland – Pianola. Piano & Friends

— Jonathan Antoine – ChristmasLand

— Josh Abbott Band – Christmas Was EP

— Julius Black – Together We Go Down In The Dark EP

— K. Flay – Outside Voices EP

— Kalasi Allstars – Black Ants Remixes EP

— Kat Edmonson – Holiday Swingin! A Kat Edmonson Christmas Vol. 1

— Kaytranada – Intimidated EP

— Kelley Stoltz – Antique Glow (20th Anniversary Expanded Reissue)

— Kenny Muney – Time is Muney

— King Crimson – Music Is Our Friend

— KISS – Destroyer (45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

— Klein – Harmattan

— Kurt Deimer – Work Hard, Rock Hard EP

— Lars Frederiksen (of Rancid) – To Victory EP

— Leona Lewis – Christmas, With Love Always

— Leo Nocentelli (of The Meters) – Another Side

— Léonie Pernet – Le Cirque de Consolation

— Lexxicon – Tropicon Islands

— The Light The Heat – Afterlife EP

— Lil Migo – King of the Trap 2

— Lil Pump – TBA

— Lil Tati – NiNET33N

— LMNOP – Alphabet Soup Vol. 1

— Love By Numb3rs – Colours EP

— The Lurking Fear – Death, Madness, Horror, Decay

— Mabilene – The Other Side

— Madlib, M.E.D., and Blu – Bad Neighbor (Reissue)

— Makaya McCraven – Deciphering The Message

— Mandy, Indiana – …EP

— Mapache – 3 EP

— Massive Charge – For Those We Hate

— Mayday Parade – What It Means To Fall Apart

— Me and That Man (Negral of Behemoth) – New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2

— Mickael Karkousse – Where Do We Begin EP

— Mike Adams at His Honest Weight – Oscillate Wisely (10th Anniversary Reissue)

— Mike Pride – I Hate Work

— Mr Twin Sister – Al Mundo Azul

— Muni Long – Pubic Displays of Affection EP

— Nathan Fake – Blizzards Remixes EP

— Nathan Leigh & The Crisis Actors – House on Stilts EP

— Nervochaos – Dug Up (Diabolical Reincarnations)

— Nightland – The Great Nothing

— Nightshade – Sounds of Dark Matter

— Noir Disco – NOW! 2073

— Noveliss – Book of Changes

— NYT LIV – Den Døde Sol

— Oasis – Oasis Knebworth 1996

— Obscura – A Valediction

— Oddkin – Oddkin EP

— Once A Tree – The Good, The Bad EP

— OSS – Enter the Kettle

— Overmono – Diamond Cut / Bby EP

— Ovlov – Buds

— Pachiderma – Il Diavolo, La Peste, La Morte (Vinyl Release)

— Palm Ghosts – The Lost Frequency

— Papercuts – Baxter’s Bliss EP

— Parris – can you feel the sun

— Peakes – Peripheral Figures

— Pegasus Warning – Inspiration Equation

— Penny Rimbaud & Youth – Corpus Mei

— Perversion – Perversion In Manifest Disease

— Phong Tran – The Computer Room

— Phương Tâm – Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)

— Pikes – Manasollasa

— Plebian Grandstand – Rien ne suffit

— Ploy – Rayhana EP

— Primal Scream – Live at Levitation

— QLIN – Petrichor

— Ray Charles – True Genius: Sides of Ray (Vinyl Release)

— Resina – Speechless

— Robert DeLong – Walk Like Me

— Robert Fripp – Music For Quiet Moments

— Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

— Ross Jennings (of Haken) – A Shadow of My Future Self

— Roughion – Newport Road

— Saar – Gods

— Sacred Oath – Return Of The Dragon

— Saint Solitude – Twilight Reduction

— Same Side (Kevin Geyer of The Story So Far) – In Place EP

— Scowl – How Flowers Grow

— Sean Khan – Supreme Love: A Journey through Coltrane

— Sea Wolf – Through A Dark Wood (Deluxe)

— Shutups – Six EP

— Simon Ward – Simon and the Island

— Single Girl, Married Girl – Three Generations of Leaving

— Sissi Rada – Nanodiamond

— Smile (feat. members of Peter Bjorn & John and Teddybears) – Phantom Island

— Snake Mountain Revival – Everything In Sight

— Solar Cross – Echoes of the Eternal World

— Stats – Powys 1999 (Deluxe Edition)

— Steph Kretowicz – I hate it here

— Stillbirth – Strain Of Gods EP

— Sting – The Bridge

— Stranguliatorius – Doctor’s Orders: Do Not Touch!

— Sun Below – Sun Below

— Swallow The Sun – Moonflowers

— Swansea Sound – Live at the Rum Puncheon

— The Sweetheart Revue – Good News, Bad News

— Temperance – Diamanti

— TERRA – Hypercube

— Tolliver – Daddyland

— Tom Hamilton & Holly Bowling – Lacuna

— Total Hell – Total Hell EP

— The Trews – Wanderer

— Tyler Braden – What Do They Know EP

— U2 – Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl Release)

— Ultra Q – Get Yourself A Friend EP

— Van Plating – The Way Down

— Various Artists – 10 Years of Double Double Whammy

— Various Artists – Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film)

— Various Artists – Satisfaction Guaranteed: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records Volume 2

— Vaulted – Left In Despair

— Volumes – Happier?

— VRSTY – Welcome Home

— Weakened Friends – Quitter

— The Weather Station – Ignorance (Deluxe)(Physical Release)

— When Rivers Meet – Saving Grace

— Whoop – Whoop!

— Wolves Among Us – Hollow Gloom

— x-blu – Fear

— Youth (of Killing Joke) – Spinning Wheel

