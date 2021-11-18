Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With Cowboy Bebop debuting tomorrow, what other anime would you like to see be made into a live-action series?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH, 2021:

Anna (AMC+)

Craftopia Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Earwig & The Witch (Netflix)

Hollington Drive Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Psych 3: This Is Gus (Peacock)

Royals Declassified (True Royalty)

Sort Of Series Premiere (HBO)

Star Trek: Discovery Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Texas 6 (Paramount+)

The Jenkins Family Christmas (BET+)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star (Netflix)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Peacock)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH, 2021:

Blown Away: Christmas (Netflix)

Candy Coated Christmas (Netflix)Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

Dancing Through The Snow (Lifetime)

Everybody Loves Natti Series Premiere (Amazon)

Foundation Season One Finale (Apple TV+)

Harriet The Spy Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

King Richard (HBO Max)

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza (HGTV)

Prisoners Of The Ghostland (Shudder)

Procession (Netflix)

Stath Lets Flats Season Three Premiere (HBO Max)

The Great Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

The Wheel Of Time Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

tick…tick…BOOM! (Netflix)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH, 2021:

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

The Great Soul Cook-Off Series Premiere (OWN)

You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST, 2021:

Baking Spirits Bright (Lifetime)

Christmas Down Under (ION)

Kids Baking Championship: Light Up The Holidays (Food)

Power Book II: Ghost Season Two Premiere (Starz)

Sister Wives Season Premiere (TLC)

Undercover (Netflix)

Who Is Christmas Eve? (Bounce)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND, 2021:

A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special (Hulu)

Chasing Ghislaine (Discovery+)

Outlaws (Netflix)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD, 2021:

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

The Strings (Shudder)

Top Gear Season Thirty One Premiere (BBC America)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH, 2021:

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix)Bruised (Netflix)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes Of The Sky (Netflix)

Hanna (Amazon)

Hawkeye Series Premiere (Disney+)

Keep Sweet (Discovery+)

Robin Robin (Netflix)

Saved By The Bell Season Premiere (Peacock)

Selling Sunset Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

The Humans (Showtime)

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles Season Premiere (Paramount+)

True Story Series Premiere (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...