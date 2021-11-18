30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 18: Favorite Lone Gunmen Moment

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood), Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood), and Richard Langly (Dean Haglund) – better known as The Lone Gunmen – were hacktivist buddies of Fox Mulder before the term hacktivist really existed. Byers had been an FCC employee before becoming disillusioned with the U.S. government, when Langly and Frohike’s expertise helped him uncover one of their conspiracies. First appearing in the season one episode “E.B.E.”, the Gunmen appeared in some capacity in forty X-Files episodes, typically to help out Mulder and Scully with one of their cases. The Gunmen also received a few episodes in which they were the featured players, including season six’s “Three of a Kind” and season five’s “Unusual Suspects”, which fleshed out their origin story. Fox gave the Gunmen their own spinoff show in 2001, which…didn’t perform well and was cancelled after just one season.

Prompt: What’s your favorite Lone Gunmen moment? Share any general Lone Gunmen discussion here as well!

