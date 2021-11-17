Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 17

Here are today’s contestants:

Amy, an engineering manager, did a “Downton Abbey” podcast;

Max, a freelance artist & designer. was a “living test paper for acupuncture students”; and

Andrew, a software developer, has not-very-useful perfect pitch. Andrew is a five-day champ with winnings of $157,365.

Jeopardy! round

NATIONS BY WORLD HERITAGE SITES

ITALIAN ARTS & CULTURE

BIBLICAL FIRST NAMES

IT’S A NEW MACHINE

1985 IN ENTERTAINMENT

BEVERAGE RHYMES

Scores going into DJ: Andrew $7,200, Amy $3,600, Max $1,200.

DD1 – $800 – ITALIAN ARTS AND CULTURE – It’s the Italian name for the lively folk dance also known as “the dance of the spider” (Max lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

Double Jeopardy!

THE PITTSBURGH ADDRESS

IT’S HISTORY

READERS, DIGEST

SCIENCE

GRAMMY’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR

SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER

Amy took first place on DD2, then Andrew regained it in a big way on DD3, doubling to $21,600 and entering FJ at $26,800 vs. $19,600 for Amy and $6,800 for Max.

DD2 – $1,600 – IT’S HISTORY – In 1756 Voltaire wrote that this, which had lasted nearly a thousand years, was none of the 3 elements in its name (Amy won $2,000 from her score of $7,600 vs. $8,000 for Andrew.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SCIENCE – It’s the process of atoms acquiring a positive or negative charge, as when sodium & chlorine combine to make salt (Andrew won $10,800 on a true DD vs. $12,800 for Amy.)

Final Jeopardy!

FINAL RESTING PLACES – A cemetery on this island has the graves of Robert Fulton & 2 of the first 4 Treasury Secretaries

Only Amy was correct on FJ. By betting a hefty $12,000, Amy had to be right in order to win, but the gamble paid off to the tune of $31,600.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the John Parr “(Man in Motion)” title song from a 1985 film was “St. Elmo’s Fire”, or the 1968 Grammy winner for “By the Time I Get to Phoenix”, Glen Campbell.

Pedantry corner: Ken opened the show by confirming Andrew’s spot in the next ToC, named other qualifiers and asked “Might Max or Amy add their names to that list today?” Of course, it being their first day on the show, there’s no way they could become eligible for the ToC “today”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is tarantella? DD2 – What is the Holy Roman Empire? DD3 – What is ionization? FJ – What is Manhattan?

