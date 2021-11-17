AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 14

The Temple Restored

Excerpt from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

We spent another day working on restoring the temple. We only had one statue left to pull up, but it was the big one. The things my way 12,000 pounds. It was going to take all of us working together, which left very little time for hunting. Ku was able summon up enough food to keep us fed for the day, through her connection to Bastet, though. And, since this state was outdoors, we could use the horses. Anton and I worked out the pulley system, and Ku harnessed up the horses and got them to pull the statue up onto the pedestal. Gunner and Enni helped line up the statue’s legs with the broken base and held it in place, while I applied some more of my cementing substance to seal it in place. It worked like a charm! And when we were finished and stood back to admire our work, we saw a golden ankh had appeared in its hand! The ankh was easily removed, and Anton studied it for few moments–he said it focus and empower certain magical effects.

While we were working to restore the statue, Leah and Anton did some more research with that chest of scrolls. They told us later what they’d learned about Yig. This entity (or deity maybe) is known as a Great Old One, and is called the “father of snakes”. It is the patron of the serpentfolk, and it’s followers are immune to most poisons and tend to coat their weapons in snake venom. They also prefer to work in the shadows, building up power until they have the upper hand…

A little bit of excitement over night. A large snake somehow slithered past our defenses and curled itself upon top of Minty while she was sleeping. Ku was able to coax the serpent away, and seemed to think that it was maybe just looking to keep warm over night. But I’m beginning to distrust snakes after everything we’d seen and learned recently. The rest of the night was quiet at least. Anton said he saw an Elder Thing fly overhead at one point during his watch, but it didn’t seem to see our little camp. It’s tough to tell what those things are looking at though.

In the morning I gave Minty an oil I devised that’ll keep her greataxe nice and sharp. We’re setting out now to see if we can find some more of those red snake pillars to destroy. Gunner and I discussed it during our watch, and we think the more of those things we can get rid of, the better. Anton says there should be lots of them around, based on his study of the one we melted the other day. Here’s hoping this goes well…

