AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 14

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.
This week, we’re taking a look at the Way of the Drunken Master Monk, a highly mobile subclass found in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything. Monks of this path emulate the unpredictable sway of a drunkard to make their opponents believe they are incompetent, when in reality their jerky movements are carefully calculated to dodge and parry their opponents’ strikes. Some Drunken Masters go so far as to actually imbibe during a fight.
When you choose this subclass at level 3, you gain proficiency in the Performance skill and with brewer’s supplies. You also learn to add your Drunken Technique to your Flurry of Blows. Whenever you use Flurry of Blows, your movement speed increases by 10 feet for the rest of your turn, and you gain the benefits of the Disengage action, allowing you to move away from an enemy without provoking an opportunity attack.
At 6th level your Tipsy Sway lets you move in sudden and unpredictable ways. Standing from prone only costs you 5 feet of movement, rather than half your speed. In addition, when a creature misses you with a melee attack, you can use your reaction and spend 1 ki point to cause the attack to hit a creature within 5 feet of you, other than the original attacker.
At level 11, your Drunkard’s Luck allows you to cancel out disadvantage on an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw by spending 2 ki points.
Finally at 17th level, you can attack with Intoxicated Frenzy against large groups of enemies. When you use your Flurry of Blows as a bonus action, you can make up to three additional attacks (for a total of 5), as long as each attack is against a different target. This pairs well with the increased speed and free Disengage from the Drunken Technique ability, allowing you to bounce around the map quickly hitting (and potentially stunning, if you can spaes the ki points) many different foes.
Wafflicious is in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include:
- JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Inquisitive Rogue/Fighter), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals
- CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Alchemist Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker
- TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Spirits Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist
- Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection
- The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues
- Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Berserker Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe
Excerpt from the notes of Bastian Updelver…
We spent another day working on restoring the temple. We only had one statue left to pull up, but it was the big one. The things my way 12,000 pounds. It was going to take all of us working together, which left very little time for hunting. Ku was able summon up enough food to keep us fed for the day, through her connection to Bastet, though. And, since this state was outdoors, we could use the horses. Anton and I worked out the pulley system, and Ku harnessed up the horses and got them to pull the statue up onto the pedestal. Gunner and Enni helped line up the statue’s legs with the broken base and held it in place, while I applied some more of my cementing substance to seal it in place. It worked like a charm! And when we were finished and stood back to admire our work, we saw a golden ankh had appeared in its hand! The ankh was easily removed, and Anton studied it for few moments–he said it focus and empower certain magical effects.
While we were working to restore the statue, Leah and Anton did some more research with that chest of scrolls. They told us later what they’d learned about Yig. This entity (or deity maybe) is known as a Great Old One, and is called the “father of snakes”. It is the patron of the serpentfolk, and it’s followers are immune to most poisons and tend to coat their weapons in snake venom. They also prefer to work in the shadows, building up power until they have the upper hand…
A little bit of excitement over night. A large snake somehow slithered past our defenses and curled itself upon top of Minty while she was sleeping. Ku was able to coax the serpent away, and seemed to think that it was maybe just looking to keep warm over night. But I’m beginning to distrust snakes after everything we’d seen and learned recently. The rest of the night was quiet at least. Anton said he saw an Elder Thing fly overhead at one point during his watch, but it didn’t seem to see our little camp. It’s tough to tell what those things are looking at though.
In the morning I gave Minty an oil I devised that’ll keep her greataxe nice and sharp. We’re setting out now to see if we can find some more of those red snake pillars to destroy. Gunner and I discussed it during our watch, and we think the more of those things we can get rid of, the better. Anton says there should be lots of them around, based on his study of the one we melted the other day. Here’s hoping this goes well…
