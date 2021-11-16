Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Ezra Furman (she/they), a musician

In the news:

Trans Adults Are Twice as Likely to Be Unemployed as Cis Adults

The Government Says Trans Kids Have Restroom Rights. Schools Are Restricting Them Anyway

This Trans Teen Is Suing Tennessee So That He Can Play on His School’s Golf Team

The project of the day is an album called The Best of Both Worlds by Honey Dijon

