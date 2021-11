Time to see what made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (51) vs. “Norwegian Wood” (43)

Match 2: “Eleanor Rigby“ (68) vs. “Ticket to Ride” (30)

Match 3: “Here Comes The Sun“ (63) vs. “A Hard Day’s Night” (38)

Match 4: “A Day In The Life“ (59) vs. “Strawberry Fields Forever” (34)

Voting ends 18 November, 10PM EDT

