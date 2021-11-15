The Night Thread Must Remember This

I love the podcast You Must Remember This. Hosted by Karina Longworth, You Must Remember This chronicles the “secret and forgotten stories” of Hollywood during the 20th Century.

The podcast has chronicle some of Hollywood’s fascinating stories. From debunking Kenneth Anger’s book Hollywood Babylon, the history and stars of MGM Studios, the parallel lives of Jane Fonda & Jean Seberg, the history of Song of the South, the lives and careers of Bela Legosi & Boris Karloff, and the Manson murders through the context of Hollywood.

My favorite season is probably the one on the Hollywood Blacklist. A history that still has left unresolved for most people affected by it.

You can find You Must Remember This on any audio streaming service of your choice.

