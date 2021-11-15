Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 15

Here are today’s contestants:

Jeff, an accountant, went to Disneyland just before it closed for the pandemic;

Molly, a CPA, went to the opening of the Austin soccer stadium; and

Andrew, a software developer, was stared at by a donkey in a café. Andrew is a three-day champ with winnings of $107,101.

Molly doubled with a correct response to DD2 to take a sizeable lead, then Andrew got rolling and went all-in on DD3, improving to $28,000. At the end of DJ, Molly managed to get the last clue to finish with half of Andrew’s score, with Andrew at $30,400, Molly with $15,200 and Jeff at $13,200.

DD1 (video) – $1,000 – PERSON, PLACE OR RING – When water is low, minerals leave a so-called bathtub ring in lakes like this manmade one in Utah and Arizona named for an explorer (On the first clue of the game, Andrew won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – FAMOUS NAMES – In 1922 this archaeologist sent a cable saying, “At last have made wonderful discovery in valley” (Molly doubled to $14,000 vs. $5,600 for Andrew.)

DD3 – $800 – COMPOSERS – He was born near St. Petersburg in early June 1882; no wonder his music is rite for spring (Andrew doubled to $28,000 vs. $12,800 for Jeff and $12,400 Molly.)

FJ – MYTHS & LEGENDS – This legendary place has been identified as being in Caerleon, Wales & in Winchester, England

Everyone was correct on FJ. Andrew wagered $1 to finish with $30,401 and edge out Molly, who bet it all. Andrew is a four-day champ with winnings of $137,502.

Triple Stumper of the day: Those familiar with game show prize descriptions might know that on a watch, the alliterative second hand that goes from the middle all the way around is a sweep second hand.

Ken’s Korner: Jennings tossed in a Dean Martin reference for a clue about “(that’s a) moray” eel, and seemed to be doing a Jimmy Stewart impression in the Hitchcock category.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Lake Powell? DD2 – Who was Carter? DD3 – Who was Stravinsky? FJ – What is Camelot?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...