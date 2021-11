AEW:

-Best Friends join CHAOS

-Full Gear saturday saturday saturday

-Eddie Kingston essay/interview up at the Player’s Tribune. Very good stuff

WWE:

-UpUpDownDown creators are holding out, as they feel Xavier Woods is being taken advantage of. Hence the lack of new content.

-Izzy’s dad vanishes from twitter after insulting Lince Dorado



REST:

-Nothing

