Friday New Music 11/12

Hello! Friday! New Music! I’ve got some big names today! Courtney Barnett‘s new album is out today and she’ll always be a guaranteed listen for me. Finally a new Makthaverskan album that I think is going to be great. Plus new EPs from both NNAMDI and Snarls!

Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions from me. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, and anything else music related! Enjoy:

— 200 Stab Wounds – Slave to the Scalpel

— 3Breezy – Catch A Breeze

— Abby Sage – Fears Of Yours & Mine EP

— Aesop Rock and Blockhead – Garbology

— Alan Fitzpatrick – Machine Therapy

— Alberta & the Dead Eyes – You Said Something

— Alexandra Moreno – temp•e•rance

— Allen Stone – Apart

— All Hail The Yeti – Within the Hollow Earth EP

— All That Remains – The Fall of Ideals (Vinyl Reissue)

— Amanda Shires – For Christmas

— Andy Aquarius – Chapel

— AREA21 – Volume 1

— Aries – Believe In Me, Who Believes In You

— Artson – Queendom

— ATOLAH – Post, Cross and Yoke EP

— Bangkok – Madness

— Becca Stevens, Gisela João, Justin Stanton, Louis Cato and Michael League – Mirrors

— Beginners – Ooey Gooey EP

— Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots – Seconds

— Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams

— Blawan – Woke Up Right Handed EP

— Body Unltd – Genevieve

— Bonded – Into Blackness

— BORKNAGAR – BORKNAGAR (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— brother sundance – Rat Race EP

— Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner (of The National) – C’Mon C’Mon (Original Score)

— Burial Waves – Holy ground EP

— Burntfield – Impermanence

— Canadian Brass – Canadiana

— Carissa Johnson – Blue Hour

— Casey MQ – babycasey: ultra

— Casper Skulls – Knows No Kindness

— Cat Dowling – Animals

— Cave Bastard – Warth Of The Bastard

— Cedric Noel – Hang Time

— Charlie Hickey – Count the Stairs EP (Physical Release)

— Charlotte Cadin – Phoenix Deluxe

— Claire Cronin – Bloodless

— Claptone – Closer

— The Clean – Boodle Boodle Boodle EP (Reissue)

— CNMA – My Life Is A Joke EP

— Cody Jinks – Mercy

— Cody Jinks – None the Wiser

— Constant Smiles – Paragons

— Corrina Repp – Island

— Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

— Damon Albarn – The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

— Daniel Wyche – Earthwork

— Darkwoods My Betrothed – Angel of Carnage Unleashed

— Dave Gahan & Soulsavers (Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode) – Imposter

— David Sebastian – Sista EP

— Dawn of Solace – Flames of Perdition

— Devin Hoff – Voices From the Empty Moor

— Djiin – Klonosphere

— The Dodos – Grizzly Peak

— Dope Lemon (Angus Stone of Angus & Julia Stone) – Rose Pink Cadillac

— Elvis Presley – Elvis: Back in Nashville

— Endless Boogie – Admonitions

— Enuff Z’nuff – Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite

— Eric Jacobsen, Kayhan Kahlor, Sandeep Das, Karen Ouzounian, New York Gypsy All Stars, and the Greater Bridgeport Symphony – Blue As The Turquoise Night

— Erika de Casier – The Sensational Remixes EP

— Ethan Jewell – loneliness in the presence of company

— Eyes Wide Open – Through Life and Death

— Flavour Nurse – Flavour Nurse

— Floored Faces – Kool Hangs

— Fractures – Summer EP

— French Montana – They Got Amnesia

— Gabriel Sayer – Beautiful Relaxing Music

— GALÁN / VOGT – The Sweet Wait

— Geographer – Down And Out In The Garden of Earthly Delights

— Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

— Gracie Abrams – This Is What It Feels Like

— hackedepicciotto – The Silver Threshold

— Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange

— HELM – Axis

— Holm – Why Don’t You Dance

— Honey Mooncie – To Whom It Concern

— Hushdrops – The Static

— IDLES – Crawler

— IEDEREEN – Blumenfieber EP

— Intaglio – II

— Irreversible Entanglements – Open The Gates

— Jake Shimabukuro – Jake & Friends

— Jelly Cleaver – Forever Presence EP

— Jenn Hartmann Luck – Raise Your Voices (Songs Celebrating the Kids Who Are Changing the World)

— Jenny Parrott – The Fire I Saw

— Joell Ortiz – Autograph

— Joel Vandroogenbroeck – Far View

— Jon Garcia – Temporary Universe

— Jon Hopkins – Music For Psychedelic Therapy

— Joni Mitchell – Live at Carnegie Hall, February 1, 1969

— Josh Grider – Long Way From Las Cruces

— Julian Lamadrid – Rebels of the Neon God

— Justin Courtney Pierre (of Motion City Soundtrack) – Ghost World EP

— Karen Myatt – Femoir

— Katelyn Tarver – Subject to Change

— Keys & Krates – Original Classic

— Kills Birds – Married

— Kramer – Words & Music, Book One

— Kristine Mills – Looking Back. Moving Forward.

— Kylie Minogue – DISCO: Guest List Edition

— L.A. Guns – Checkered Past

— Laraaji & Arji OceAnanda – Circle Of Celebration

— Land of Talk – Calming Night Partner EP

— Lee Ranaldo (of Sonic Youth) – In Virus Times

— Lightleak – Tender Fits

— Lil Wayne – Tha Carter Singles Collection

— Lil Zay Osama – Trench Baby 2

— Lilac Kings – I’m Only Dreaming EP

— Lionlimb – Spiral groove

— Log Across The Water – It’s Funny How The Colors

— Logic1000 – In The Sweetness Of You EP

— Long Range Hustle – I am alive, but only if you say I am

— Lorne Balfe – The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)

— Louie Short – Omw 4ev

— Makthaverskan – For Allting

— Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – UMDALI

— MALOTA – The Uninvited Guest EP

— Manchester Orchestra – Christmas Songs Vol. 1 (Physical Release)

— Mariá Portugal – EROSÃO

— Meskerem Mees – Julius

— Michael Bublé – Christmas (10th Anniversary Box Set)

— Mike Squires – #2 Record

— MSC – What You Say of Power

— Nick Vivid – No More Secrets

— Nikara Warren – Nikara Presents Black Wall Street

— NNAMDÏ – Are You Happy EP

— Nova Spei – Sequentis

— Non Serviam – Il Pleut Partout Derrière

— NOW Ensemble – Before and After

— NRBQ – Dragnet

— Paul Schütze – The Second Law

— Pip Blom – Welcome Break

— Poppy Ackroyd – Pause

— PRP – No Pristine Rubbery Perception

— Rise Against – Nowhere Sessions EP

— Robert Sotelo – Upset The Rhythm

— Robin Guthrie (of Cocteau Twins) – Pearldiving

— Rod Stewart – The Tears Of Hercules

— Ronnie Milsap – Christmas with Ronnie Milsap (Reissue)

— Rush Davis + Kingdom – Transmission

— Safety Town – Fake It

— Sally Anne Morgan – Cups

— Sam Outlaw – Popular Mechanics

— Sara Rachele – Heartstrings

— Scandroid – Dreams of Darkness, Visions of Light

— Scattered Hamlet – Stereo Overthrow

— Schwarzschild – Inferno

— The Seafloor Cinema – In Cinemascope with Stereophonic Sound

— Seafoam Walls – XVI

— Sega Bodega – Romeo

— She & Him – A Very She & Him Christmas 10th Anniversary Deluxe

— Shizzura – Ronin (Reissue)

— Show-Ya – Showdown

— Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic

— Silent Planet – Iridescent

— Slow Pulp – Deleted Scenes (Physical Release)

— Smiley – Buy or Bye 2

— Snarls – What About Flowers? EP

— Speedy Ortiz – The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever

— ST37 – Over and Over and Over Again

— Suntitle – In a Dream

— Susanna Hoffs (of The Bangles) – Bright Lights

— The Taboos – Midnight

— Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)

— Tertia May – TM Radio EP

— They Might Be Giants – BOOK

— Tigers & Flies – Among Everything Else

— Trousdale – What Happiness Is EP

— The Underground Youth & Laura Carbone – In Dreams EP

— The Unity – The Devil You Know – Live

— Unleashed – No Sign of Life

— Urgent – Point Of No Return

— Vaticinal Rites – Vaticinal Rites

— Various Artists – Relief – A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund

— Various Artists – Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal

— Various Artists – Scrap Metal: Excavated Heavy Metal From The Era Of Excess

— Vended – What Is It/Kill It EP

— Walk The Moon – Heights

— The Wanted – Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits

— Warbly Jets – MONSTERHOUSE

— Wild Heart Club – Arcade Back In Manitou

— Willhouse – Bread and Butter

— Xenia Xamanek – Delirio Real

— Yellow Days & Ric Wilson – Disco Ric In London Town EP

— Yoasobi – E-Side

— Ziúr & James Ginzburg – Myxomy

— ZTILO – No Hard Feelingz EP

