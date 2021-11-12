Friday New Music 11/12

Hello! Friday! New Music! I’ve got some big names today! Courtney Barnett‘s new album is out today and she’ll always be a guaranteed listen for me. Finally a new Makthaverskan album that I think is going to be great. Plus new EPs from both NNAMDI and Snarls!
Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions from me. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, and anything else music related! Enjoy:
— 200 Stab Wounds – Slave to the Scalpel
— 3Breezy – Catch A Breeze
— Abby Sage – Fears Of Yours & Mine EP
— Aesop Rock and Blockhead – Garbology
— Alan Fitzpatrick – Machine Therapy
— Alberta & the Dead Eyes – You Said Something
— Alexandra Moreno – temp•e•rance
— Allen Stone – Apart
— All Hail The Yeti – Within the Hollow Earth EP
— All That Remains – The Fall of Ideals (Vinyl Reissue)
— Amanda Shires – For Christmas
— Andy Aquarius – Chapel
— AREA21 – Volume 1
— Aries – Believe In Me, Who Believes In You
— Artson – Queendom
— ATOLAH – Post, Cross and Yoke EP
— Bangkok – Madness
— Becca Stevens, Gisela João, Justin Stanton, Louis Cato and Michael League – Mirrors
— Beginners – Ooey Gooey EP
— Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots – Seconds
— Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams
— Blawan – Woke Up Right Handed EP
— Body Unltd – Genevieve
— Bonded – Into Blackness
— BORKNAGAR – BORKNAGAR (25th Anniversary Reissue)
— brother sundance – Rat Race EP
— Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner (of The National) – C’Mon C’Mon (Original Score)
— Burial Waves – Holy ground EP
— Burntfield – Impermanence
— Canadian Brass – Canadiana
— Carissa Johnson – Blue Hour
— Casey MQ – babycasey: ultra
— Casper Skulls – Knows No Kindness
— Cat Dowling – Animals
— Cave Bastard – Warth Of The Bastard
— Cedric Noel – Hang Time
— Charlie Hickey – Count the Stairs EP (Physical Release)
— Charlotte Cadin – Phoenix Deluxe
— Claire Cronin – Bloodless
— Claptone – Closer
— The Clean – Boodle Boodle Boodle EP (Reissue)
— CNMA – My Life Is A Joke EP
— Cody Jinks – Mercy
— Cody Jinks – None the Wiser
— Constant Smiles – Paragons
— Corrina Repp – Island
— Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
— Damon Albarn – The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows
— Daniel Wyche – Earthwork
— Darkwoods My Betrothed – Angel of Carnage Unleashed
— Dave Gahan & Soulsavers (Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode) – Imposter
— David Sebastian – Sista EP
— Dawn of Solace – Flames of Perdition
— Devin Hoff – Voices From the Empty Moor
— Djiin – Klonosphere
— The Dodos – Grizzly Peak
— Dope Lemon (Angus Stone of Angus & Julia Stone) – Rose Pink Cadillac
— Elvis Presley – Elvis: Back in Nashville
— Endless Boogie – Admonitions
— Enuff Z’nuff – Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite
— Eric Jacobsen, Kayhan Kahlor, Sandeep Das, Karen Ouzounian, New York Gypsy All Stars, and the Greater Bridgeport Symphony – Blue As The Turquoise Night
— Erika de Casier – The Sensational Remixes EP
— Ethan Jewell – loneliness in the presence of company
— Eyes Wide Open – Through Life and Death
— Flavour Nurse – Flavour Nurse
— Floored Faces – Kool Hangs
— Fractures – Summer EP
— French Montana – They Got Amnesia
— Gabriel Sayer – Beautiful Relaxing Music
— GALÁN / VOGT – The Sweet Wait
— Geographer – Down And Out In The Garden of Earthly Delights
— Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
— Gracie Abrams – This Is What It Feels Like
— hackedepicciotto – The Silver Threshold
— Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange
— HELM – Axis
— Holm – Why Don’t You Dance
— Honey Mooncie – To Whom It Concern
— Hushdrops – The Static
— IDLES – Crawler
— IEDEREEN – Blumenfieber EP
— Intaglio – II
— Irreversible Entanglements – Open The Gates
— Jake Shimabukuro – Jake & Friends
— Jelly Cleaver – Forever Presence EP
— Jenn Hartmann Luck – Raise Your Voices (Songs Celebrating the Kids Who Are Changing the World)
— Jenny Parrott – The Fire I Saw
— Joell Ortiz – Autograph
— Joel Vandroogenbroeck – Far View
— Jon Garcia – Temporary Universe
— Jon Hopkins – Music For Psychedelic Therapy
— Joni Mitchell – Live at Carnegie Hall, February 1, 1969
— Josh Grider – Long Way From Las Cruces
— Julian Lamadrid – Rebels of the Neon God
— Justin Courtney Pierre (of Motion City Soundtrack) – Ghost World EP
— Karen Myatt – Femoir
— Katelyn Tarver – Subject to Change
— Keys & Krates – Original Classic
— Kills Birds – Married
— Kramer – Words & Music, Book One
— Kristine Mills – Looking Back. Moving Forward.
— Kylie Minogue – DISCO: Guest List Edition
— L.A. Guns – Checkered Past
— Laraaji & Arji OceAnanda – Circle Of Celebration
— Land of Talk – Calming Night Partner EP
— Lee Ranaldo (of Sonic Youth) – In Virus Times
— Lightleak – Tender Fits
— Lil Wayne – Tha Carter Singles Collection
— Lil Zay Osama – Trench Baby 2
— Lilac Kings – I’m Only Dreaming EP
— Lionlimb – Spiral groove
— Log Across The Water – It’s Funny How The Colors
— Logic1000 – In The Sweetness Of You EP
— Long Range Hustle – I am alive, but only if you say I am
— Lorne Balfe – The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
— Louie Short – Omw 4ev
— Makthaverskan – For Allting
— Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – UMDALI
— MALOTA – The Uninvited Guest EP
— Manchester Orchestra – Christmas Songs Vol. 1 (Physical Release)
— Mariá Portugal – EROSÃO
— Meskerem Mees – Julius
— Michael Bublé – Christmas (10th Anniversary Box Set)
— Mike Squires – #2 Record
— MSC – What You Say of Power
— Nick Vivid – No More Secrets
— Nikara Warren – Nikara Presents Black Wall Street
— NNAMDÏ – Are You Happy EP
— Nova Spei – Sequentis
— Non Serviam – Il Pleut Partout Derrière
— NOW Ensemble – Before and After
— NRBQ – Dragnet
— Paul Schütze – The Second Law
— Pip Blom – Welcome Break
— Poppy Ackroyd – Pause
— PRP – No Pristine Rubbery Perception
— Rise Against – Nowhere Sessions EP
— Robert Sotelo – Upset The Rhythm
— Robin Guthrie (of Cocteau Twins) – Pearldiving
— Rod Stewart – The Tears Of Hercules
— Ronnie Milsap – Christmas with Ronnie Milsap (Reissue)
— Rush Davis + Kingdom – Transmission
— Safety Town – Fake It
— Sally Anne Morgan – Cups
— Sam Outlaw – Popular Mechanics
— Sara Rachele – Heartstrings
— Scandroid – Dreams of Darkness, Visions of Light
— Scattered Hamlet – Stereo Overthrow
— Schwarzschild – Inferno
— The Seafloor Cinema – In Cinemascope with Stereophonic Sound
— Seafoam Walls – XVI
— Sega Bodega – Romeo
— She & Him – A Very She & Him Christmas 10th Anniversary Deluxe
— Shizzura – Ronin (Reissue)
— Show-Ya – Showdown
— Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic
— Silent Planet – Iridescent
— Slow Pulp – Deleted Scenes (Physical Release)
— Smiley – Buy or Bye 2
— Snarls – What About Flowers? EP
— Speedy Ortiz – The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever
— ST37 – Over and Over and Over Again
— Suntitle – In a Dream
— Susanna Hoffs (of The Bangles) – Bright Lights
— The Taboos – Midnight
— Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
— Tertia May – TM Radio EP
— They Might Be Giants – BOOK
— Tigers & Flies – Among Everything Else
— Trousdale – What Happiness Is EP
— The Underground Youth & Laura Carbone – In Dreams EP
— The Unity – The Devil You Know – Live
— Unleashed – No Sign of Life
— Urgent – Point Of No Return
— Vaticinal Rites – Vaticinal Rites
— Various Artists – Relief – A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund
— Various Artists – Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal
— Various Artists – Scrap Metal: Excavated Heavy Metal From The Era Of Excess
— Vended – What Is It/Kill It EP
— Walk The Moon – Heights
— The Wanted – Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits
— Warbly Jets – MONSTERHOUSE
— Wild Heart Club – Arcade Back In Manitou
— Willhouse – Bread and Butter
— Xenia Xamanek – Delirio Real
— Yellow Days & Ric Wilson – Disco Ric In London Town EP
— Yoasobi – E-Side
— Ziúr & James Ginzburg – Myxomy
— ZTILO – No Hard Feelingz EP