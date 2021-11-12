The Beatles Song Tournament Round 3

Time to see what made it!
Match 1: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (50) vs. “Something” (48)
Match 2: “Penny Lane” (67) vs. “Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band” (31)
Match 3: “Norwegian Wood” (52) vs. “Let It Be” (48)
Match 4: “Paperback Writer” (54) vs. “Hey Jude” (46)
Match 5: “Ticket to Ride” (68) vs. “All You Need Is Love” (34)
Match 6: “Got To Get You Into My Life” (52) vs. “I’m Looking Through You” (34)
Match 7: “In My Life” (69) vs. “With a Little Help From My Friends” (31)
Match 8: “Eleanor Rigby” (72) vs. “I Am The Walrus” (33)
Match 9: “Hey Bulldog” (49) vs. “Julia” (29)
Match 10: “Here Comes The Sun“ (69) vs. “We Can Work It Out” (36)
Match 11: “A Hard Day’s Night“ (75) vs. “I Saw Her Standing There” (27)
Match 12: “Yesterday” (59) vs. “Hello, Goodbye” (40)
Match 13: “Strawberry Fields Forever” (58) vs. “Come Together” (42)
Match 14: “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away“ (54) vs. “Across the Universe” (42)
Match 15: “She Loves You” (53) vs. “She Said She Said” (37)
Match 16: “A Day In The Life” (73) vs. “Dear Prudence” (28)
Some sweet stats:
Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “Hey Bulldog” (49) against “Julia” (29)
Songs with most votes to be eliminated – close fights for “Something” (48) against “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (50) and “Let It Be” (48)(!!!) against “Norwegian Wood” (52)
Biggest beatdown – “A Hard Day’s Night” (75) beat “I Saw Her Standing There” (27) by a whopping 58 votes.
Voting ends 14 November, 10PM EDT