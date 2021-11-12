The Beatles Song Tournament Round 3

Time to see what made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (50) vs. “Something” (48)

Match 2: “Penny Lane” (67) vs. “Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band” (31)

Match 3: “Norwegian Wood” (52) vs. “Let It Be” (48)

Match 4: “Paperback Writer” (54) vs. “Hey Jude” (46)

Match 5: “Ticket to Ride” (68) vs. “All You Need Is Love” (34)

Match 6: “Got To Get You Into My Life” (52) vs. “I’m Looking Through You” (34)

Match 7: “In My Life” (69) vs. “With a Little Help From My Friends” (31)

Match 8: “Eleanor Rigby” (72) vs. “I Am The Walrus” (33)

Match 9: “Hey Bulldog” (49) vs. “Julia” (29)

Match 10: “Here Comes The Sun“ (69) vs. “We Can Work It Out” (36)

Match 11: “A Hard Day’s Night“ (75) vs. “I Saw Her Standing There” (27)

Match 12: “Yesterday” (59) vs. “Hello, Goodbye” (40)

Match 13: “Strawberry Fields Forever” (58) vs. “Come Together” (42)

Match 14: “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away“ (54) vs. “Across the Universe” (42)

Match 15: “She Loves You” (53) vs. “She Said She Said” (37)

Match 16: “A Day In The Life” (73) vs. “Dear Prudence” (28)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “Hey Bulldog” (49) against “Julia” (29)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – close fights for “Something” (48) against “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (50) and “Let It Be” (48)(!!!) against “Norwegian Wood” (52)

Biggest beatdown – “A Hard Day’s Night” (75) beat “I Saw Her Standing There” (27) by a whopping 58 votes.

Voting ends 14 November, 10PM EDT

