Tell the Night Thread That I Love Their Guts

Sensation are a forgotten band from somewhere in the U.K. Formed out of the ashes of another forgotten band called Soul Family Sensation (who had a minor U.K. hit with “I Don’t Even Know If I Should Call You Baby” in 1990 before singer Jhelisa left to pursue a solo career), in 1993 Sensation released their debut album Burger Habit on One Little Indian Records to critical acclaim, but in spite of having a sound that fit in well with the emerging Brit Pop explosion (albeit being a more synth-based sound), they never managed to gain much traction and after recording a second album that failed to get a release broke up unceremoniously in 1995. Co-founder Jonny Male would go on to join Republica the following year and co-wrote their hit song “Ready to Go”.

While I have yet to hear the entire album, “Tell Your Parents That I Hate Their Guts” is one of those gems that I discovering listening to Brave New Waves on CBC radio late at night back in high school. I’ll probably be featuring more songs from my old radio tapes in the OT headers in the weeks and months to come, so get used to it – and maybe consider checking a few of them out, as some of you might actually like them!

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

