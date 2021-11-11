The Avocado Parenting Thread Is Lonely

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

This week let’s talk about Companionship.

Kids can be great fun, but sometimes we need more adult relationships. How do you make time for yours in between caregiving?

Some of us have the advantage of having partners or spouses to share the journey of childrearing, and some of us are struggling to find adult companionship while juggling parental responsibilities. How do you squeeze in time to connect as a couple and have some conversations on topics other than the kids?

(The prompt is also just a suggestion: please feel free to vent or share about whatever you want related to parenting.)

