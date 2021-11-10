Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 10, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Netflix announced a bunch of new Japanese content over the past two days at its “Netflix Festival Japan 2021” event, including a release date of 2022 for Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure! Along with new and continuing anime titles, Netflix is also adding more Japanese live action movies and series. For whatever reason, I don’t watch much anime on Netflix, but I’m looking forward to checking out some of the live action offerings (and Rilakkuma, of course).

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...