The Mads Are Back Riff-Along Thread

In the not-too-distant future of 8 PM ET tonight, the Mad Scientists from Mystery Science Theater 3000, aka “The Mads,” aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, will mercilessly mock Peter Bogdanovich’s directoral debut, Voyage To The Planet Of The Prehistoric Women. And by ‘directoral debut’, I mean he added about 10 minutes of footage to a Russian science fiction flick that Roger Corman purchased on the cheap, and then repackaged & resold as this movie.

Anywho, tickets are $10 plus some stupid fees and can be bought here:

Feel free to riff along here, and as always, watch out for snakes!

