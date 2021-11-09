Supergirl Finale Live Chat 11/9/21

The Last Gauntlet

In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly and Lex. An unlikely ally steps in to help the team.

Kara

In the epic series finale, Supergirl is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex and Nyxly for good. Meanwhile, Alex and Kelly prepare to walk down the aisle.

So Supergirl ends tonight after six season. The series has been uneven but that’s true of the entire Arrowverse. I think season 4 was its best. This one has been fun. And Kara and company have always been fun in the crossovers. Either way, I will miss this series’ general optimism.

