I Can’t Go for No One Signing Up for OT Headers Day Thread (No Can Do)

No one signed up for today’s Day Thread, so I threw this together. People seem to like their precious Open Threads going up at exactly 11:00 AM or 11:00 PM Eastern Time, but at the same time a lot of those same people can’t be bothered (or might not know how) to sign up for them either.

So here’s your chance: the Night Threads for November 9 (12 HOURS from now), November 10 and 11 are currently up for grabs, as is the Day Thread for November 12. If anyone in interested in being part of the solution to the impending “Where’s the Night/Day Thread?” problem, feel free to sign up HERE. And if putting a thread together that soon seems a bit intimidating, there are plenty of open slots currently available going all the way up to December 10!

Anyway, in keeping with the theme of our previous OT, this is the extended “Disco Purrfection” 12-minute remix of Daryl Hall & John Oates’ 1981 classic “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” by DJ DiscoCat. Even if you don’t think you like Hall & Oates, give it a chance and you might gain a whole new appreciation for the duo, or at the very least this song – even clocking in at 12:01, it does not overstay its welcome. Check out DJ DiscoCat’s YouTube channel for more extended remixes of ’60’s ’70’s and ’80’s classics – while the focus is on disco and dance music obviously, they do venture into other genres as well. And the focus is more on making a good thing last a little bit longer instead of straight-up reinvention, so if there’s a song you already enjoy in their uploads, then basically you get to enjoy it for just a little bit longer.

See how easy this is? Making OT headers is fun, AND you can be super self-indulgent too! And you can even set them to publish ahead of time – when this (hopefully) goes up, it’ll be 1:00 AM local time, and unless something has gone terribly wrong with my sleep cycle or in my life I will NOT be awake to see it go live. If you have a WordPress account and approval to publish on this site, then yr good to go!

Have a Great Day Thread, Avocado!

