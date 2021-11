Dean Stockwell passed away and this thread is to discuss his long and storied career in film and television. He was a mainstay in David Lynch movies and is probably best remembered as Admiral Al Calavicci on Quantum Leap. It was his performance in Married to the Mob that caught the eye of Donald Bellisario to cast him as the sidekick/friend of Dr. Sam Beckett.

Here is a short video of Dean reflecting on his career for your viewing pleasure.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...