Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 8

Here are today’s contestants:

Elena, a writer & college professor, won a contest yelling for “STELLA!!!” (and does a very good “KHAAAAN!”);

Dane, an editor, got locked out of his dorm and stayed out all night in the light; and

Kate, a communications manager, wants an oil painting, a mantle and turkey legs. Kate is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,000.

Dane found back-to-back DDs late in DJ but only made a net $1,000 on them, then Elena finished well to enter FJ a solid second with $14,000 vs. $19,600 for Dane and $3,800 for Kate.

DD1 – $800 – INVENTION – Yoshitada Minani put an automatic turn-off on this kitchen device & in 4 years, half of Japanese homes had one (Kate won $1,000 from her score of $3,000.)

DD2 (video) – $800 – NATIONAL HISTORIC LANDMARKS – (Shown are buildings with spires in a downtown city park setting with mountains in the background) Temple Square in this state capital was designated a landmark in 1964 (Dane won $4,000 from his total of $19,800 vs. $10,400 for Elena.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE CITY HAS FALLEN – Caracas to this man’s forces, Aug. 6, 1813 (On the next clue from the DD2, Dane lost $3,000 from his score of $23,800 and had exactly double of Elena’s total.)

FJ – NAMES IN AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY – He was Virginia’s 1st African-American Congressman, whose grandnephew, a famous poet, used his last name as a first name

Everyone was correct on FJ. Dane added $8,400 to win with $28,000.

Wagering strategy: If Elena had bet everything, it would have forced a tiebreaker clue between her and Dane. This marks the second time in the last three games that an all-in wager from a close second while having more than twice of third place, while not the percentage play, would have resulted in a superior outcome.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one guessed the new name in 1865 of Peak XV in honor of the British Surveyor General of India is Mt. Everest.

Introduction intrigue: Ken was announced as “now hosting Jeopardy!” while Mayim was introduced as “the host of Jeopardy!”, make of that what you will.

One more thing: Based on that category about fixing the lyrics of Elton John songs, maybe the writers have been watching reruns of “Whew!” on Buzzr.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is rice maker? DD2 – What is Salt Lake City? DD3 – Who was Simón Bolívar? FJ – Who was Langston?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...