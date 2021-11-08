Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 2 of 4)

Spoiler

Top 128 By Game:

7 songs (1 game)

NieR [-4]

5 songs (2 games)

Bayonetta [-2]

Legasista

4 songs (2 games)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 [-4]

VVVVVV [-1]

3 songs (6 games)

Gravity Rush [-5]

FTL [-4]

Journey [-2]

Shatter [-2]

Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! [-1]

Persona 4 Golden [-1]

2 songs (14 games)

Final Fantasy XIII [-7]

Trails of Azure [-3]

Mega Man 10 [-2]

Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair [-1]

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep [-1]

Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask [-1]

The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road [-1]

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Machinarium

Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure

The 3rd Birthday

The Munchables

To the Moon

Velocity

1 song (57 games)

Kirby’s Epic Yarn [-5]

Sonic Generations [-4]

Flower [-3]

Sonic Colors [-3]

Brandish: The Dark Revenant [-2]

Bravely Default [-2]

Double Dragon Neon [-2]

7th Dragon [-1]

Bar Oasis [-1]

Bastion [-1]

Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress [-1]

Botanicula [-1]

Ciel Nosurge [-1]

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc [-1]

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [-1]

Mighty Switch Force [-1]

Persona 4 Arena [-1]

Pokémon Black and White [-1]

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky [-1]

Professor Layton and the Last Specter [-1]

Resonance of Fate [-1]

Rhythm Heaven Fever [-1]

Steins;Gate [-1]

Street Fighter X Mega Man [-1]

Summon Night GRANTHESE [-1]

Xenoblade Chronicles [-1]

999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors

Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel

Blue Roses [PSP 2010]

Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth

Child of Eden

Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas

Digital: A Love Story

DJ Hero 2

DJ Max Technika 2

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers

Final Fantasy XIV

Frog Fractions

Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming

Jetpack Joyride

L.A. Noire

Mighty Milky Way

Muramasa: The Demon Blade

nintendogs + cats

Pokémon Black and White 2

Portal 2

Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?

Rayman Origins

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game

Sound Shapes

The Journey Down: Chapter 1

The Last Remnant

Thomas Was Alone

Time and Eternity

Time Travelers

White Knight Chronicles II

Yakuza 5

Remember The Fallen (36 games)

Star Ocean: The Last Hope [-4]

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land [-3]

Trails from Zero [-3]

Donkey Kong Country Returns [-2]

The Sea Will Claim Everything [-2]

Ys: Memories of Celceta [-2]

Canabalt

Catherine

Dragon’s Dogma

Etrian Odyssey III

Fate/Extra

Katamari Forever

Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

Madworld

Maldita Castilla

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

Mass Effect 2

Max & the Magic Marker

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition

Nayuta no Kiseki

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

One Piece: Pirate Warriors

Persona 2: Innocent Sin

Persona 3 Portable

Radiant Historia

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

Sleeping Dogs

Sonic Generations (3DS)

Style Savvy: Trendsetters

Super Meat Boy

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria

Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga

Well now things are heating up! NieR remains the unquestioned top dog, but the Final Fantasy XIIIs have fallen way off; XIII-2 is down tied for 4th with the 4-songers, while XIII-1 is all the way back at 2. Meanwhile, Bayonetta continues to rise the ranks, joined by the latest Shinigami Special, Legasista, which is the most exposed game to go undefeated in the last round. Last round that honor went to Gravity Rush, which proceeded to lose over half its tracks, so don’t get cocky, Legasista.

On the other end of the list, Nintendo continues to take heavy losses, with one-time big game Kirby’s Epic Yarn all the way at 1, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land at 0. Sonic, being Different Nintendo at this point in history, follows, with both Colors and Generations down to 1 apiece. The Generations song is Planet Wisp: Modern, which A) means that Colors spiritually has 2, and B) means we’re finally down to one Planet Wisp, resolving one tournament subplot.

Top 128 By Platform:

Multiplatform: 15 games (31 songs)

PC: 12 games (19 songs)

PS3: 9 games (17 songs)

PSP: 10 games (15 songs)

Wii: 8 games (13 songs)

3DS: 6 games (10 songs)

DS: 8 games (9 songs)

PS Vita: 3 games (7 songs)

Xbox 360: 3 games (3 songs)

Arcade: 3 games (3 songs)

Mobile: 2 games (2 songs)

PS2: 2 games (2 songs)

DSi: 1 game (1 song)

Multiplatform continues to be the top dog, and with Nintendo’s flagships completely decimated it is joined not by a Nintendo system but by the humble PC and 2 different PlayStations. This is basically reflective of the era at large; Nintendo was waning at the end of the Wii’s lifespan, the 360 was doing well but had very few new exclusives, while the PS3 was making a surprising late generation charge. Of course, in our tournament the PS3’s bell cow is Legasista, so don’t go writing any history papers off of this just yet.

[collapse]