Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 2 of 4)

Part 1 Results
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Fortress
|9
|3
|Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth
|Lullaby Sent to the Devil
|Velocity
|Quarp Drive
|6
|7
|Flower
|Purification of the City
|The Journey Down: Chapter 1
|Tram Station
|4
|6
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Theme of the Specter’s Flute
|Trails of Azure
|Destruction Impulse
|4
|8
|White Knight Chronicles II
|The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version]
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Ikoroshia
|7
|6
|Trails of Azure
|Fateful Confrontation Pomtto! Ver-
|Jetpack Joyride
|Main Theme
|3
|10
|Gravity Rush
|Bloody Claws
|Legasista
|bgm_13
|10
|3
|VVVVVV
|Pushing Onwards
|NieR
|Hills of Radiant Wind
|6
|9
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Lava Landing
|Journey
|Apotheosis
|10
|6
|FTL
|Milky Way (Explore)
|VVVVVV
|Positive Force
|6
|9
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|Mega Man 10
|Nitro Man (Nitro Rider)
|5
|10
|Yakuza 5
|Receive and Slash You
|Bayonetta
|The Gates of Hell
|7*
|7
|Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
|Final Battle of Revolution [Masashi Hamauzu]
|To the Moon
|For River – Piano (Johnny’s Version)
|6
|8
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Desires Connected to The Enlightenment [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|Sonic Generations
|Planet Wisp Modern
|6
|8
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki]
|To the Moon
|To the Moon – Piano (Ending Version)
|7
|7*
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Tap Trial
|Journey
|The Road of Trials
|7
|6
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertex [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]
The tournament’s really heating up now! We’ve had two elimination rounds already, with many more to come. The top 128 has been broken up into 4 groups, meaning we will progress to the top 64 on Thursday; less than a week per round now!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, November 9th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Top 128 By Game:
7 songs (1 game)
- NieR [-4]
5 songs (2 games)
- Bayonetta [-2]
- Legasista
4 songs (2 games)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 [-4]
- VVVVVV [-1]
3 songs (6 games)
- Gravity Rush [-5]
- FTL [-4]
- Journey [-2]
- Shatter [-2]
- Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! [-1]
- Persona 4 Golden [-1]
2 songs (14 games)
- Final Fantasy XIII [-7]
- Trails of Azure [-3]
- Mega Man 10 [-2]
- Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair [-1]
- Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep [-1]
- Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask [-1]
- The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road [-1]
- DoDonPachi Resurrection
- Machinarium
- Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
- The 3rd Birthday
- The Munchables
- To the Moon
- Velocity
1 song (57 games)
- Kirby’s Epic Yarn [-5]
- Sonic Generations [-4]
- Flower [-3]
- Sonic Colors [-3]
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant [-2]
- Bravely Default [-2]
- Double Dragon Neon [-2]
- 7th Dragon [-1]
- Bar Oasis [-1]
- Bastion [-1]
- Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress [-1]
- Botanicula [-1]
- Ciel Nosurge [-1]
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc [-1]
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [-1]
- Mighty Switch Force [-1]
- Persona 4 Arena [-1]
- Pokémon Black and White [-1]
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky [-1]
- Professor Layton and the Last Specter [-1]
- Resonance of Fate [-1]
- Rhythm Heaven Fever [-1]
- Steins;Gate [-1]
- Street Fighter X Mega Man [-1]
- Summon Night GRANTHESE [-1]
- Xenoblade Chronicles [-1]
- 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
- Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
- Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
- Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth
- Child of Eden
- Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
- Digital: A Love Story
- DJ Hero 2
- DJ Max Technika 2
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Frog Fractions
- Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
- Jetpack Joyride
- L.A. Noire
- Mighty Milky Way
- Muramasa: The Demon Blade
- nintendogs + cats
- Pokémon Black and White 2
- Portal 2
- Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?
- Rayman Origins
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
- Sound Shapes
- The Journey Down: Chapter 1
- The Last Remnant
- Thomas Was Alone
- Time and Eternity
- Time Travelers
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Yakuza 5
Remember The Fallen (36 games)
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope [-4]
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land [-3]
- Trails from Zero [-3]
- Donkey Kong Country Returns [-2]
- The Sea Will Claim Everything [-2]
- Ys: Memories of Celceta [-2]
- Canabalt
- Catherine
- Dragon’s Dogma
- Etrian Odyssey III
- Fate/Extra
- Katamari Forever
- Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
- Madworld
- Maldita Castilla
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
- Mass Effect 2
- Max & the Magic Marker
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
- Nayuta no Kiseki
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors
- Persona 2: Innocent Sin
- Persona 3 Portable
- Radiant Historia
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
- Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
- Sleeping Dogs
- Sonic Generations (3DS)
- Style Savvy: Trendsetters
- Super Meat Boy
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
- The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood
- Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!
- World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
- Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga
Well now things are heating up! NieR remains the unquestioned top dog, but the Final Fantasy XIIIs have fallen way off; XIII-2 is down tied for 4th with the 4-songers, while XIII-1 is all the way back at 2. Meanwhile, Bayonetta continues to rise the ranks, joined by the latest Shinigami Special, Legasista, which is the most exposed game to go undefeated in the last round. Last round that honor went to Gravity Rush, which proceeded to lose over half its tracks, so don’t get cocky, Legasista.
On the other end of the list, Nintendo continues to take heavy losses, with one-time big game Kirby’s Epic Yarn all the way at 1, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land at 0. Sonic, being Different Nintendo at this point in history, follows, with both Colors and Generations down to 1 apiece. The Generations song is Planet Wisp: Modern, which A) means that Colors spiritually has 2, and B) means we’re finally down to one Planet Wisp, resolving one tournament subplot.
Top 128 By Platform:
Multiplatform: 15 games (31 songs)
PC: 12 games (19 songs)
PS3: 9 games (17 songs)
PSP: 10 games (15 songs)
Wii: 8 games (13 songs)
3DS: 6 games (10 songs)
DS: 8 games (9 songs)
PS Vita: 3 games (7 songs)
Xbox 360: 3 games (3 songs)
Arcade: 3 games (3 songs)
Mobile: 2 games (2 songs)
PS2: 2 games (2 songs)
DSi: 1 game (1 song)
Multiplatform continues to be the top dog, and with Nintendo’s flagships completely decimated it is joined not by a Nintendo system but by the humble PC and 2 different PlayStations. This is basically reflective of the era at large; Nintendo was waning at the end of the Wii’s lifespan, the 360 was doing well but had very few new exclusives, while the PS3 was making a surprising late generation charge. Of course, in our tournament the PS3’s bell cow is Legasista, so don’t go writing any history papers off of this just yet.