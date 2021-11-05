Friday New Music 11/5

We did it everyone, it’s Friday. Thursday is dead and now we’re here. There’s a whole bunch of new (and old) music today! Tasha is an artist I’m not really familiar with but it’s a new Father/Daughter release so I’m checking it out as I put this up. Sounds really nice so far. There’s of course the new Snail Mail out today, something I’m really excited for after her last album. There’s a new one from Emma Ruth Rundle who is an artist I always intend to get into and skipping around the album it sounded good.

Sloppy Jane has their first album since 2018 out, and they’re one of the more unhinged bands I can think of (I think a lot of people here would like how weird and unsettling Willow is), but skipping around I’m curious by the subdued sound of this one. New Aimee Mann, a reissue of a Mountain Main album (Sylvan Esso‘s Amelia Meath’s folk band), and a Radiohead reissue of course. There’s also two scream-y albums I’ll have to check out just because they’re all over my twitter: Portrayal of Guilt and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.

Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions from me. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, and anything else music related! Enjoy:

— ABBA – Voyage

— Àbáse – Laroyê

— The Acharis – Blue Sky / Grey Heaven

— AfterTime – Infinite Legacy EP

— AHI – Prospect

— Aimee Mann – Queens of The Summer Hotel

— Air – 10 000 Hz Legend – 20th Anniversary Edition

— Alan Parsons – The NeverEnding Show – Live In The Netherlands

— Altareth – Blood

— AM Higgins – Hymning

— Aminé – TWOPOINTFIVE

— Amy Allen – AWW! EP

— Annie and the Bang Bang – Walkie Talkie

— Another One Down! – A Bitter Descent

— Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings

— The Aubreys (feat. Finn Wolfhard) – Karaoke Alone

— Aundrey Guillaume – Violet EP

— Ayumi Tanaka Trio – Subaqueous Silence

— Barry Adamson – Steal Away EP

— Beanz – Tables Turn

— Beauty Queen – Real Life EP

— Ben Chasny (of Six Organs of Admittance) – The Intimate Landscape

— Bent Knee – Frosting

— Benz – This Could Be The End EP

— Billy Idol – Happy Holidays (Reissue)

— Billy Joel – Billy Joel – The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1

— Bino Rideaux – 100 Roses

— Black Hill Cove – Broken

— The Black Keys – El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Black Map Slate – Melodoria

— Blind Tiger – Blind Tiger EP

— Bornholm – Apotheosis

— Brian Chase (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs), James Ilgenfritz, and Robbie Lee – Loss and Gain

— Bryan Eckerman – Plague Bringers

— Candi Scissors – Candi Scissors EP

— Cannabis Corpse – Tube of the Resinated (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chase Wright – Intertwined

— Chime School – Chime School

— Christian Death – The Dark Age Renaissance Collection, Part 2, The Age Of Innocence Lost

— Churchburn – Genocidal Rite

— Clubhouse – Are We Going Too Slow? EP

— Colin Blunstone (of The Zombies) – One Year: 50th Anniversary Edition

— Colin James – Open Road

— Connan Mockasin – Jassbusters Two

— Crazy Lixx – Street Lethal

— Curtis Harding – If Words Were Flowers

— Cyndi Lauper – Merry Christmas…Have a Nice Life! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cystectomy – Deprive to Hollowness

— Dan Munkus – The Edge of the High Trace

— Danielia Cotton – Good Day

— Darius Jones – Raw Demoon Alchemy (A Lone Operation)

— DEADNATE – The North Sea Pt. 1 EP

— Deana Carter – Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th Anniversary Edition

— Diana Ross – Thank You

— Dijon – Absolutely

— Dion – Stompin’ Ground

— Disbeliever – Archetype

— DJ Lag – Meeting With The King

— Dlina Volny – Dazed

— Dorian Electra – My Agenda (Deluxe Edition)

— Duncan Evans and Wilderness Hymnal – Until Liars Fear Your

— EEP – Winter Skin

— Elise LeGrow – Grateful

— Emika – VEGA (Virtual Reality Soundtrack)

— Emma Ruth Rundle – Engine Of Hell

— Endearments – Father of Wands EP

— Extinction A.D. – Chaos, Collision, Carnage & Propaganda

— Fans Of The Dark – Fans Of The Dark

— Fearout – Bleedthrough

— Fela Kuti – London Scene (Vinyl Reissue)

— Finn Askew – Tokyo EP

— FORNHEM – Stämman från Berget

— FPA – Princess Wiko

— FUR – When You Walk Away

— Gaahls WYRD – The Humming Mountain

— Garbage – beautifulgarbage (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Gary Numan – 45X15 – The Singles Collection 1978-1983

— Glassing – Twin Dream

— God of Love – Do Your Worst

— Gold & Youth – Dream Baby

— Goo Goo Dolls – It’s Christmas All Over (Deluxe Edition)

— Green Desert Water – Black Harvest

— Greer – Happy People EP

— Gregory Porter – Still Rising

— Halfnoise (Zac Farro of Paramore) – Motif

— Hana Vu – Public Storage

— Hard Feelings (Amy Doglas & Joe Goddard) – Hard Feelings

— Heart Attack Man – Thoughtz & Prayers

— Héctor Oaks x Coco-Paloma – No Hay Mañana EP

— The Hengles – Count Me Out

— Holly Humberstone – The Walls Are Way Too Thin

— Hyd – Hyd

— ÌFÉ – 0000+0000

— In Aphelion – Luciferian Age

— Ingrid Michaelson – Songs For The Season – Deluxe Edition

— Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik – Hardanger

— Jaga Jazzist – Pyramid Remix

— James Arthur – It’l All Make Sense In The End

— JD Simo – Mind Control

— J.D. Wilkes and the Legendary Shack Shakers – Cockadoodledeux

— Jennifer O’Connor – Born At the Disco

— Jess Chalker – Hemispheres

— Jethro Tull – Benefit (The 50th Anniversary Enhanced Edition)

— JJJJerome Ellis – The Clearing

— Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen, and Dave Okumu – The Solution is Restless

— John DeNicola – She Said

— JORDY – Mind Games

— Julia Daigle – Un singe sur l’épaule

— Kito – Blossom EP

— Kristof Hahn (of Swans) – Six Pieces

— The Ladies (Rob Crow and Zach Hill) – They Mean Us – Anniversary Edition

— Lizzie & The Makers – Dear Onda Wahl

— Louisahhh – The Practice of Freedom Deluxe

— Low Life – From Squats to Lots: The Agony & XTC of Low Life

— Marconi Union – Signals

— Margo Cilker – Pohorylle

— Martha and the Muffins – Marthology: In and Outtakes

— The Mary Veils – Somewhere Over the Rowhome EP

— Matthew Pinder – Seated In The Sun EP

— Maudits – Angle Mort EP

— Maymind – June

— METZ – Live at the Opera House (Vinyl Release)

— Mira Calix – absent origin

— Misty Mtn – Weren’t Those The Days EP

— model home – both feet en th infinite

— The Money War – Blood EP

— Moonshine Oversight – The Frame

— The Mountain Goats – The Jordan Lake Sessions: Volumes 3 and 4

— Mountain Man – Made the Harbor (10th Anniversary Edition)

— MUNYA – Voyage to Mars

— The Muslims – Fuck These Fuckin Fascists (Physical Release)

— Nashville Pussy – Eaten Alive

— Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – The Future

— Nation of Language – A Way Forward

— Neal Francis – In Plain Sight

— Neckbolt – Midwestern Drawl

— Nequient – Collective Punishment

— The Nervous Hex – The Nervous Hex EP

— Noga Erez – KIDS (Against The Machine)

— Old Man Wizard – Kill Your Servants Quietly

— Omnium Gatherum – Origin

— Ozzy Osbourne – Diary of a Madman (40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition)

— Pamela Z – Echolocation (Reissue)

— Parcels – Day/Night

— Penelope Isles – Which Way To Happy

— Portico Quartet – Monument

— Portrayal of Guilt – Christfucker

— Puma Blue – In Praise of Shadows (Deluxe Edition)

— Radiohead – KID A MNESIA

— Richard Fearless – Future Rave Memory

— Rongeur – Glacier Tongue

— Roy Montgomery – Audiotherapy

— Ryan Farish – Rhythm of the Seasons

— Salt Ashes – Killing My Mind

— Samuel Petra – Lavanda EP

— Sarah King – Tulip or Turnip

— SchwertMann – Theater Of Grief EP

— SeeYouSpaceCowboy – The Romance Of Affliction

— serpentwithfeet – DEACON’S GROVE EP

— Sia – Everyday is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition)

— Sitcom – Smoothie

— Sloppy Jane – Madison

— Songs: Ohia – Songs: Ohia (Vinyl Reissue)

— Snail Mail – Valentine

— Spencer LaJoye – Remember The Oxygen EP

— SpiritWorld – Pagan Rhythms

— spoony bard – Animal Husband EP

— Springtime (feat. members of The Drones, Tropical Fuck Storm, Dirty Three, and The Necks) – Springtime

— The Starlite Campbell Band – The Language of Curosity

— The Steel Wheels – Everyone A Song Vol. 2

— Steve Conte – Bronx Cheer

— Steve Perry – The Season

— Stonewall Noise Orchestra – Vol. 1 (Reissue)

— Summer Walker – Still Over It

— Taleen Kali – Songs For Meditation

— Tar Of – Were I EP

— Tasha – Tell Me What You Miss the Most

— Test Subjects – Study

— Thangorodrim – Liberation In Unbound Chaos 666

— The Tragically Hip – Road Apples (30th Anniversary Deluxe)

— Tim Kelly – Ride Through the Rain

— Tusks – Change EP

— USQUAM – Our Reborn EP

— Various Artists – Blade Runner: Black Lotus Soundtrack

— Various Artists – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors

— Various Artists – Songs for Tres

— Various Artists – Zum Audio Vol. 4

— Varius – Concordance EP

— The Verve Pipe – Threads

— Vincent Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Silver Edition Cassette)

— Wendy Eisneberg – Bent Ring

— Youth Fountain – Keepsakes & Reminders

— Zero Boys – A Vicious Circle (Vinyl Reissue)

