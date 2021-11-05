Friday New Music 11/5

We did it everyone, it’s Friday. Thursday is dead and now we’re here. There’s a whole bunch of new (and old) music today! Tasha is an artist I’m not really familiar with but it’s a new Father/Daughter release so I’m checking it out as I put this up. Sounds really nice so far. There’s of course the new Snail Mail out today, something I’m really excited for after her last album. There’s a new one from Emma Ruth Rundle who is an artist I always intend to get into and skipping around the album it sounded good.
Sloppy Jane has their first album since 2018 out, and they’re one of the more unhinged bands I can think of (I think a lot of people here would like how weird and unsettling Willow is), but skipping around I’m curious by the subdued sound of this one. New Aimee Mann, a reissue of a Mountain Main album (Sylvan Esso‘s Amelia Meath’s folk band), and a Radiohead reissue of course. There’s also two scream-y albums I’ll have to check out just because they’re all over my twitter: Portrayal of Guilt and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.
Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions from me. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, and anything else music related! Enjoy:
— ABBA – Voyage
— Àbáse – Laroyê
— The Acharis – Blue Sky / Grey Heaven
— AfterTime – Infinite Legacy EP
— AHI – Prospect
— Aimee Mann – Queens of The Summer Hotel
— Air – 10 000 Hz Legend – 20th Anniversary Edition
— Alan Parsons – The NeverEnding Show – Live In The Netherlands
— Altareth – Blood
— AM Higgins – Hymning
— Aminé – TWOPOINTFIVE
— Amy Allen – AWW! EP
— Annie and the Bang Bang – Walkie Talkie
— Another One Down! – A Bitter Descent
— Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings
— The Aubreys (feat. Finn Wolfhard) – Karaoke Alone
— Aundrey Guillaume – Violet EP
— Ayumi Tanaka Trio – Subaqueous Silence
— Barry Adamson – Steal Away EP
— Beanz – Tables Turn
— Beauty Queen – Real Life EP
— Ben Chasny (of Six Organs of Admittance) – The Intimate Landscape
— Bent Knee – Frosting
— Benz – This Could Be The End EP
— Billy Idol – Happy Holidays (Reissue)
— Billy Joel – Billy Joel – The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1
— Bino Rideaux – 100 Roses
— Black Hill Cove – Broken
— The Black Keys – El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Black Map Slate – Melodoria
— Blind Tiger – Blind Tiger EP
— Bornholm – Apotheosis
— Brian Chase (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs), James Ilgenfritz, and Robbie Lee – Loss and Gain
— Bryan Eckerman – Plague Bringers
— Candi Scissors – Candi Scissors EP
— Cannabis Corpse – Tube of the Resinated (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chase Wright – Intertwined
— Chime School – Chime School
— Christian Death – The Dark Age Renaissance Collection, Part 2, The Age Of Innocence Lost
— Churchburn – Genocidal Rite
— Clubhouse – Are We Going Too Slow? EP
— Colin Blunstone (of The Zombies) – One Year: 50th Anniversary Edition
— Colin James – Open Road
— Connan Mockasin – Jassbusters Two
— Crazy Lixx – Street Lethal
— Curtis Harding – If Words Were Flowers
— Cyndi Lauper – Merry Christmas…Have a Nice Life! (Vinyl Reissue)
— Cystectomy – Deprive to Hollowness
— Dan Munkus – The Edge of the High Trace
— Danielia Cotton – Good Day
— Darius Jones – Raw Demoon Alchemy (A Lone Operation)
— DEADNATE – The North Sea Pt. 1 EP
— Deana Carter – Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th Anniversary Edition
— Diana Ross – Thank You
— Dijon – Absolutely
— Dion – Stompin’ Ground
— Disbeliever – Archetype
— DJ Lag – Meeting With The King
— Dlina Volny – Dazed
— Dorian Electra – My Agenda (Deluxe Edition)
— Duncan Evans and Wilderness Hymnal – Until Liars Fear Your
— EEP – Winter Skin
— Elise LeGrow – Grateful
— Emika – VEGA (Virtual Reality Soundtrack)
— Emma Ruth Rundle – Engine Of Hell
— Endearments – Father of Wands EP
— Extinction A.D. – Chaos, Collision, Carnage & Propaganda
— Fans Of The Dark – Fans Of The Dark
— Fearout – Bleedthrough
— Fela Kuti – London Scene (Vinyl Reissue)
— Finn Askew – Tokyo EP
— FORNHEM – Stämman från Berget
— FPA – Princess Wiko
— FUR – When You Walk Away
— Gaahls WYRD – The Humming Mountain
— Garbage – beautifulgarbage (20th Anniversary Reissue)
— Gary Numan – 45X15 – The Singles Collection 1978-1983
— Glassing – Twin Dream
— God of Love – Do Your Worst
— Gold & Youth – Dream Baby
— Goo Goo Dolls – It’s Christmas All Over (Deluxe Edition)
— Green Desert Water – Black Harvest
— Greer – Happy People EP
— Gregory Porter – Still Rising
— Halfnoise (Zac Farro of Paramore) – Motif
— Hana Vu – Public Storage
— Hard Feelings (Amy Doglas & Joe Goddard) – Hard Feelings
— Heart Attack Man – Thoughtz & Prayers
— Héctor Oaks x Coco-Paloma – No Hay Mañana EP
— The Hengles – Count Me Out
— Holly Humberstone – The Walls Are Way Too Thin
— Hyd – Hyd
— ÌFÉ – 0000+0000
— In Aphelion – Luciferian Age
— Ingrid Michaelson – Songs For The Season – Deluxe Edition
— Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik – Hardanger
— Jaga Jazzist – Pyramid Remix
— James Arthur – It’l All Make Sense In The End
— JD Simo – Mind Control
— J.D. Wilkes and the Legendary Shack Shakers – Cockadoodledeux
— Jennifer O’Connor – Born At the Disco
— Jess Chalker – Hemispheres
— Jethro Tull – Benefit (The 50th Anniversary Enhanced Edition)
— JJJJerome Ellis – The Clearing
— Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen, and Dave Okumu – The Solution is Restless
— John DeNicola – She Said
— JORDY – Mind Games
— Julia Daigle – Un singe sur l’épaule
— Kito – Blossom EP
— Kristof Hahn (of Swans) – Six Pieces
— The Ladies (Rob Crow and Zach Hill) – They Mean Us – Anniversary Edition
— Lizzie & The Makers – Dear Onda Wahl
— Louisahhh – The Practice of Freedom Deluxe
— Low Life – From Squats to Lots: The Agony & XTC of Low Life
— Marconi Union – Signals
— Margo Cilker – Pohorylle
— Martha and the Muffins – Marthology: In and Outtakes
— The Mary Veils – Somewhere Over the Rowhome EP
— Matthew Pinder – Seated In The Sun EP
— Maudits – Angle Mort EP
— Maymind – June
— METZ – Live at the Opera House (Vinyl Release)
— Mira Calix – absent origin
— Misty Mtn – Weren’t Those The Days EP
— model home – both feet en th infinite
— The Money War – Blood EP
— Moonshine Oversight – The Frame
— The Mountain Goats – The Jordan Lake Sessions: Volumes 3 and 4
— Mountain Man – Made the Harbor (10th Anniversary Edition)
— MUNYA – Voyage to Mars
— The Muslims – Fuck These Fuckin Fascists (Physical Release)
— Nashville Pussy – Eaten Alive
— Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – The Future
— Nation of Language – A Way Forward
— Neal Francis – In Plain Sight
— Neckbolt – Midwestern Drawl
— Nequient – Collective Punishment
— The Nervous Hex – The Nervous Hex EP
— Noga Erez – KIDS (Against The Machine)
— Old Man Wizard – Kill Your Servants Quietly
— Omnium Gatherum – Origin
— Ozzy Osbourne – Diary of a Madman (40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition)
— Pamela Z – Echolocation (Reissue)
— Parcels – Day/Night
— Penelope Isles – Which Way To Happy
— Portico Quartet – Monument
— Portrayal of Guilt – Christfucker
— Puma Blue – In Praise of Shadows (Deluxe Edition)
— Radiohead – KID A MNESIA
— Richard Fearless – Future Rave Memory
— Rongeur – Glacier Tongue
— Roy Montgomery – Audiotherapy
— Ryan Farish – Rhythm of the Seasons
— Salt Ashes – Killing My Mind
— Samuel Petra – Lavanda EP
— Sarah King – Tulip or Turnip
— SchwertMann – Theater Of Grief EP
— SeeYouSpaceCowboy – The Romance Of Affliction
— serpentwithfeet – DEACON’S GROVE EP
— Sia – Everyday is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition)
— Sitcom – Smoothie
— Sloppy Jane – Madison
— Songs: Ohia – Songs: Ohia (Vinyl Reissue)
— Snail Mail – Valentine
— Spencer LaJoye – Remember The Oxygen EP
— SpiritWorld – Pagan Rhythms
— spoony bard – Animal Husband EP
— Springtime (feat. members of The Drones, Tropical Fuck Storm, Dirty Three, and The Necks) – Springtime
— The Starlite Campbell Band – The Language of Curosity
— The Steel Wheels – Everyone A Song Vol. 2
— Steve Conte – Bronx Cheer
— Steve Perry – The Season
— Stonewall Noise Orchestra – Vol. 1 (Reissue)
— Summer Walker – Still Over It
— Taleen Kali – Songs For Meditation
— Tar Of – Were I EP
— Tasha – Tell Me What You Miss the Most
— Test Subjects – Study
— Thangorodrim – Liberation In Unbound Chaos 666
— The Tragically Hip – Road Apples (30th Anniversary Deluxe)
— Tim Kelly – Ride Through the Rain
— Tusks – Change EP
— USQUAM – Our Reborn EP
— Various Artists – Blade Runner: Black Lotus Soundtrack
— Various Artists – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors
— Various Artists – Songs for Tres
— Various Artists – Zum Audio Vol. 4
— Varius – Concordance EP
— The Verve Pipe – Threads
— Vincent Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Silver Edition Cassette)
— Wendy Eisneberg – Bent Ring
— Youth Fountain – Keepsakes & Reminders
— Zero Boys – A Vicious Circle (Vinyl Reissue)