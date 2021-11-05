30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 5: Favorite Season 5 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

Season 5 of The X-Files premiered on November 2, 1997. This 20-episode run included a Cher-loving creature, trailer park vampires, and a Stephen King collaboration. Viewership peaked with the premiere episode “Redux”, which picked things up from the amazing season 4 cliffhanger. The premiere was watched by over 27 million people before ratings started to decline. Season 5 is widely considered one of the show’s best seasons by fans and critics alike. It earned sixteen Primetime Emmy nominations, the most of any X-Files season. Season five was originally planned to be the show’s final season, but its popularity pressed Fox to order two additional seasons.

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files season 5 episode?

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 5 discussion, etc. For reference, here’s a complete season 5 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

