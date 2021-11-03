Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 3, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I spent the last 24 hours fighting a fever (unsuccessfully), so I don’t have anything substantial prepared today. But being sick made me think about how one of my favorite moments in an anime or manga is when one character gets sick and is taken care of by someone who cares about them (romantically or otherwise). I know it’s used a lot, but I love it every time. Of course, Fruits Basket does this story perfectly (and more than once)!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

