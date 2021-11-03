Mental Health Thread 11.3.2021

For Help and Crisis resources, refer to the link in the Health and Identity tab at the top of the page, or click here

Sometimes we need to talk about some things. This is a phenomenally caring and kind group, and we do a pretty good job of looking out for each other.

Welcome to the weekly mental health thread for Avocados. Feel free to talk about anything you need to – what’s driving you crazy, what’s working in or out of therapy, how your health care plan sucks. This is a safe space to let loose on some mental health issues. We’re all here for support, but be careful about offering advice, unless it’s asked for. Sometimes we just need to get things off our chest.

