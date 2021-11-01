Tournament: Best Coen Brothers Movie (opening round)

To qualify, an entry had to be a feature-length film (sorry, that one segment in Paris, je t’aime) and directed (not just written – sorry, Bridge of Spies) by both brothers (sorry, The Tragedy of Macbeth). That leaves us with 18 movies:

No Country for Old Men

The Big Lebowski

Fargo

O Brother Where Art Thou

Miller’s Crossing

Barton Fink

True Grit

Blood Simple

Inside Llewyn Davis

The Man Who Wasn’t There

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Raising Arizona

The Hudsucker Proxy

A Serious Man

Burn After Reading

Hail, Caesar

Intolerable Cruelty

The Ladykillers

They’re ordered by their ranking on IMDB, which I’m using as seeding as well. To get down to a power of 2, we need to have a runoff for the last four on the list; those two winners will join the other 14 in the round of 16.

Vote early, vote often, have fun.

