Tournament: Best Coen Brothers Movie (opening round)

To qualify, an entry had to be a feature-length film (sorry, that one segment in Paris, je t’aime) and directed (not just written – sorry, Bridge of Spies) by both brothers (sorry, The Tragedy of Macbeth). That leaves us with 18 movies:
No Country for Old Men
The Big Lebowski
Fargo
O Brother Where Art Thou
Miller’s Crossing
Barton Fink
True Grit
Blood Simple
Inside Llewyn Davis
The Man Who Wasn’t There
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Raising Arizona
The Hudsucker Proxy
A Serious Man
Burn After Reading
Hail, Caesar
Intolerable Cruelty
The Ladykillers
They’re ordered by their ranking on IMDB, which I’m using as seeding as well. To get down to a power of 2, we need to have a runoff for the last four on the list; those two winners will join the other 14 in the round of 16.
Vote early, vote often, have fun.