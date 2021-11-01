Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 1

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Carrie, a library media specialist, scared children after catching a ball with her face;

Mike, a researcher & writer, got his picture taken covering a K-pop concert; and

Tyler, a healthcare data specialist, unexpectedly met 50 relatives on a date. Tyler is a three-day champ with winnings of $58,301.

Tyler didn’t find any DDs but his opponents missed all of them, so he held onto a comfortable runaway at $16,200 vs. $4,800 for Mike. Carrie finished in the red at -$200.

DD1 – $1,000 – TRIPLE ALLITERATION – One of this organization’s missions is “calling out and addressing substandard marketplace behavior” (Carrie lost $2,000 from her score of $3,400.)

DD2 – $1,200 – TWO WORDS, TWO SYLLABLES EACH – Meaning you’re good at talking with others, this alliterative phrase begins with a plural word & ends with its singular form (Mike lost $5,000 from his total of $6,200 vs. $15,400 for Tyler.)

DD3 – $1,200 – FAMILY IS EVERYTHING – Prominent Boston families like the Cabots & Winthrops have been dubbed with this collective name from a caste of India (Carrie lost $2,000 from her score of $2,600 vs. $15,400 for Tyler.)

FJ – 1960s HISTORY – After around 8 PM EDT on July 21, 1969 a major part of a transport known by this 1-word name was never seen again

Both players were correct on FJ. Tyler added $3,800 to win with $20,000 for a four-day total of $78,301.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the film in which Seth Brundle transforms is “The Fly”.

One more thing: There was a video clue about the symbol for the family of Maryland’s founder, for which Baltimore was not accepted as an alternative for Calvert. A few months ago, there was an FJ clue about the crest of Lord Baltimore, but that clue did not require the family name, although presumably Calvert would have been accepted.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Better Business Bureau? DD2 – What is people person? DD3 – What is Brahmin? FJ – What is Eagle?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...