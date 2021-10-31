Dune Holds Firm With The October 29th– 31st Box Office Weekend

The final weekend of October has wrapped up its box office run and it was about as week as expected, though things aren’t as bad as they were a month or so prior where there were so many films at $1m or under. The main winner this weekend was Dune as it added another $15 million to its coffers to bring its domestic total up to $69.4 million. We’re still waiting on more firmed-up international numbers but it’s done at least $182 million overseas and is at $250 million worldwide so far, making for a solid late-pandemic posting for a film – especially one that clocks in at 2 1/2 hours. It helped that it didn’t lose any screens and that word came during the week that the sequel got the green light.

My Hero Academia arrived with its third film this weekend with Funimation getting it into 1,600 targeted screens for a $6.4 million debut. It’s got a bit to go before it catches up to the second film which did $13.5 million during its run overall, but the opening weekend for the second film was $5.1 million, so it’s definitely got the potential.

This weekend also saw the debut of a couple of other films that aren’t lighting up the marketplace sadly. Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho came in sixth at $4.16 million and tied with Antlers in seventh.

The French Dispatch also arrived this weekend coming in at $2.7 million in 788 screens.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Dune Warner Bros. $15,530,000 4,125 $3,765 $69,401,232 2 Halloween Kills Universal $8,500,000 3,616 $2,351 $85,633,610 3 No Time To Die United Artists Releasing $7,818,525 3,507 $2,229 $133,329,260 4 My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission FUNimation Films $6,403,286 1,600 $4,002 $6,403,286 5 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $5,750,000 3,278 $1,754 $190,439,000 6 Last Night In Soho Focus Features $4,160,000 3,016 $1,379 $4,160,000 7 Antlers Searchlight $4,160,000 2,800 $1,486 $4,160,000 8 Ron’s Gone Wrong 20th Century Studios $3,828,000 3,560 $1,075 $12,639,987 9 Addams Family 2, The United Artists Releasing $3,276,353 2,757 $1,188 $52,857,872 10 French Dispatch, The Searchlight $2,759,000 788 $3,501 $4,636,210 11 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney $1,078,000 1,115 $967 $222,812,240 12 Last Duel, The 20th Century Studios $558,000 950 $587 $10,030,420

