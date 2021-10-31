Movies

Dune Holds Firm With The October 29th– 31st Box Office Weekend

The final weekend of October has wrapped up its box office run and it was about as week as expected, though things aren’t as bad as they were a month or so prior where there were so many films at $1m or under. The main winner this weekend was Dune as it added another $15 million to its coffers to bring its domestic total up to $69.4 million. We’re still waiting on more firmed-up international numbers but it’s done at least $182 million overseas and is at $250 million worldwide so far, making for a solid late-pandemic posting for a film – especially one that clocks in at 2 1/2 hours. It helped that it didn’t lose any screens and that word came during the week that the sequel got the green light.

My Hero Academia arrived with its third film this weekend with Funimation getting it into 1,600 targeted screens for a $6.4 million debut. It’s got a bit to go before it catches up to the second film which did $13.5 million during its run overall, but the opening weekend for the second film was $5.1 million, so it’s definitely got the potential.

This weekend also saw the debut of a couple of other films that aren’t lighting up the marketplace sadly. Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho came in sixth at $4.16 million and tied with Antlers in seventh.

The French Dispatch also arrived this weekend coming in at $2.7 million in 788 screens. 

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1DuneWarner Bros.$15,530,0004,125$3,765$69,401,232
2Halloween KillsUniversal$8,500,0003,616$2,351$85,633,610
3No Time To DieUnited Artists Releasing$7,818,5253,507$2,229$133,329,260
4My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ MissionFUNimation Films$6,403,2861,600$4,002$6,403,286
5Venom: Let There Be CarnageSony$5,750,0003,278$1,754$190,439,000
6Last Night In SohoFocus Features$4,160,0003,016$1,379$4,160,000
7AntlersSearchlight$4,160,0002,800$1,486$4,160,000
8Ron’s Gone Wrong20th Century Studios$3,828,0003,560$1,075$12,639,987
9Addams Family 2, TheUnited Artists Releasing$3,276,3532,757$1,188$52,857,872
10French Dispatch, TheSearchlight$2,759,000788$3,501$4,636,210
11Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsDisney$1,078,0001,115$967$222,812,240
12Last Duel, The20th Century Studios$558,000950$587$10,030,420

