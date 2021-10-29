The Friday Politics Thread: The New Adventures

Much like how Jay Leno subbed for Carson before taking over the Tonight Show desk so to is Wasp a popular substitute for the old host taking over the Friday Show desk. Unlike Leno though she promises to be funny. Do stay tuned though for another PTer to get angry over losing the Friday Desk and starting a rival PT on Fridays with another network thus starting the First Friday Wars and becoming the Letterman to my Leno. (I know too much about the history of Late Night ok?)

Anyways let’s get down to brass tacks. I’ve got a roundup of Political Stuff I read this week and I’ll like to share it all with you!

Dylan Matthews at Vox ponders: Is it ok to harvest pig kidneys for human transplant? https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/22738680/pig-kidney-human-transplant Gila Pfeffer published an open letter to Tiffany’s Jewelry company on McSweeney’s https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/an-open-letter-to-tiffany-co-about-their-advertising-campaign-for-the-ring-that-helps-women-remember-they-survived-cancer The Onion has a warning to all Deshaun Watson Accusers from Roger Goodell https://www.theonion.com/roger-goodell-warns-deshaun-watson-accusers-they-have-u-1847946598 Utah’s Salt Lake County sorted vaccine rates by Zodiac sign!? Elizabeth Djinis at Teen Vogue has the story https://www.teenvogue.com/story/vaccine-rate-zodiac-signs Shivani Persad at Teen Vogue has a report on Anti-Asian Racism in the modeling industry https://www.teenvogue.com/story/models-describe-anti-asian-racism-in-the-fashion-industry In more Facebook is bad news Loveday Morris on a social civil war in Poland that was enabled and driven by Facebook! https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/10/27/poland-facebook-algorithm/?utm_source=reddit.com

That’s All I’ve got for this week! As a treat though please enjoy this nice SMBC Comic:

