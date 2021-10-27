Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 27, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Step right up and have a look….It’s time for Yamishibai. That’s right, it’s the spooky season, which means I’m once again recommending these short, spooky stories, available on Crunchyroll. Animated to look like the paper dramas (kamishibai) told by traveling kamishibaiya, these tales are inspired by Japanese folklore and urban legends. While they aren’t all terrifying horror stories, they are entertaining and some have definitely sent a chill down my spine. If you’re interested, follow the call of the kamishibaiya….

Not into watching spooky anime? Maybe a super spooky bento is more your thing. Check out the many awesome Halloween bento ideas that Makiko Itoh has shared on her website, Just Bento. If you’re looking for a cute AND spooky bento, try her Hallowe’en Zombie Kitty Bento.

Makiko Itoh’s picture, not mine. I attempted a quick Halloween bento this morning, but it wasn’t this photogenic or interesting.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

