Jon Bois is one of my favourite creators on the Internet. He’s an excellent storyteller, who’s carved out a niche of making fascinating low-fi sports documentaries on YouTube. His magnum opus, in my opinion, is The History of the Seattle Mariners, which he created with fellow Secret Base writer Alex Rubenstein. The whole thing is over three hours long and well worth the watch, but here’s just the first part if you don’t have the time.

